Inde Navarrette On The Superman & Lois Cast, Honoring Culture, And Sarah's Mental Health - Exclusive Interview

Sarah has a pretty fraught relationship with her dad, and they face a lot of ups and downs in their relationship. What interests you most about that dynamic, and why do you think that's so relatable?

Father-daughter relationships are going back since the beginning of time, whether they're good or bad or in the middle or healing. A father and a daughter is such a specific relationship that really shapes both parties. For the father, being able to understand what it's like and to see the world through their daughter's eyes and also to have the daughter use the father's strength and courage and back to lean on at times if they need to is a very important imperative.

When that gets muddled or trampled over, it's really difficult for the father and the daughter to heal and to also heal that part of themselves where they used to connect with the other person because now it's tainted with that emotion. I definitely think that this season you'll see them either healing through themselves and their community or healing themselves through each other. I think we just have to really wait and see which way the tables turn.

Is there a DC Comics villain or hero that you'd love to see on the show, especially if they've never appeared in the Arrowverse?

Oh my God. The joker [and] Harley Quinn. If that is a possibility ... If I could turn into a Joker, that would be so awesome. That would be beautiful and amazing, and I will call Todd Helbing after this conversation.

I really love that "Superman & Lois" is tackling the insidiousness of cults and how they prey on vulnerable people. Why do you think that this is such an important subject to tackle, and how do you think that the show is putting their own unique spin while tying in some classic "Superman" lore?

First of all, it's very important for people who have been in cults, have been around that narcissistic, altruistic person to know that it's not their fault. Just because they do have baggage or trauma that was preyed upon, it doesn't make them a horrible human being or more of a victim or not deserving of help in the first place. They, unfortunately, were preyed on by the wrong person. Right here, whenever they see people who are not getting the benefit of what they said that they were going to get, it's important for those characters to know that it's not their fault and that Superman coming in and not giving up is really pushing that narrative that everybody deserves a second chance — that everybody deserves to be saved. People who believe that they're altruistic can shove it where the sun doesn't shine.