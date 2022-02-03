Steve Agee Chooses The DC Superheroes He'd Like His Peacemaker Character To Work With - Exclusive

The great part about stories set in the DC Extended Universe is that in addition to the time-honored superheroes like Superman, Batman and Wonder Woman, and supervillains including the Joker, Riddler and Penguin, there are endless amounts of characters in the comic book giant's library for filmmakers to access. In the case of the 2021 supervillain sequel "The Suicide Squad," writer-director James Gunn was able to import non-traditional characters like Peacemaker (John Cena), Bloodsport (Idris Elba), Polka-Dot Man (David Dastmalchian), and Ratcatcher 2 (Daniela Melchior) to join Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), who established her presence in the first "Suicide Squad" film in 2016.

"The Suicide Squad" also introduced several new supporting characters who previously existed in DC comic book lore and brought them to the fore for the new HBO Max spin-off series "Peacemaker." Among those who've leaped over with Peacemaker to the series are A.R.G.U.S. computer genius John Economos (Steve Agee) and NSA Agent Emilia Harcourt (Jennifer Holland), who are now shoulder to shoulder with the vigilante as they try to protect to world from an alien species known as "Butterflies."

As "Peacemaker" reveals, the characters exist in a world where such DC icons as Superman and Batman also roam, even if they are only mentioned in passing. That means Economos could conceivably work with another superhero, supervillain or antihero in another mission in another screen project, and Agee already has some ideas of which super beings he'd like to partner with someday.