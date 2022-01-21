Peacemaker Star Jennifer Holland Gives Details On James Gunn, John Cena And More - Exclusive Interview

You were terrific as Emilia Harcourt in "The Suicide Squad" and I really love how you take the character to the next level with "Peacemaker." Opportunities like this don't come along too often, do they? When you play a character in one project, generally that's it and you don't get a chance to expand upon them in a follow up project, so this must be a real thrill for you.

Absolutely. Thank you so much. When I did the role in "The Suicide Squad" with James, I thought it was going to be this fun time. I'd spend a couple of weeks on set working with these incredible actors and that was going to be the end of it. She was a very, very small character originally. She got a little bit bigger as he was writing it, and so he thought that she should have a name. He gave her the name Emilia Harcourt, but it was basically a fun thing for the fans to see when they watch the credits [since she was a character in the DC comics]. It wasn't really supposed to be much of anything else. He didn't think about it any further than that when he wrote her for the film. When she became such an integral part of the series, I was blown away.

Well that's just it. Emilia's not only an integral part, but so is Steve Agee's character, as well as Daniel Brooks' — everybody on the team, really — you're every bit as important to the series as Peacemaker is.

That's one of the brilliant things about the way that James writes these ensemble casts. He's very, very good at giving everyone a full character.

What I love about Emilia is there's some growth there. For example, there was a bloody scene where the Black Ops team takes out a bunch of Butterflies and you're all jamming out in the van afterwards, celebrating. Emilia, who was a real hard-ass up to that point, cracked a smile and took a photo of the crew, and to me, those sorts of actions speak louder than words. I felt that the character took a real big step there by letting her hair down and celebrating with the rest of the team.

Well, I'm so glad that you saw it that way and that's what you took away from it, because it was something that we had to fight for — for that to be a very nuanced moment and nothing big. It was really important to me, [and that's] the wonderful thing about the way that James wrote all of the character arcs and whether they are arcs that turn out, that people learn something and grow in a positive direction, or whether the arc is the opposite of that. They're all very nuanced. There's a bunch of things in the show that are totally in your face, very loud and not nuanced at all, but the character beats, the character arcs, the emotional beats, those things — the dramatic elements — they're all very nuanced and beautiful, in my opinion.