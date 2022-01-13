Peacemaker's Steve Agee Talks John Cena, James Gunn, And The Liberation Of John Economos - Exclusive Interview

It's not often an actor gets to reprise a role in a movie sequel, and even rarer for them to do a spinoff series on TV. Luckily for "The Suicide Squad" star Steve Agee, writer-director James Gunn gave the prolific performer a golden opportunity to bring back the comically caustic ARGUS tech genius John Economos for "Peacemaker."

Streaming exclusively on HBO Max beginning January 13, "Peacemaker" is an eight-episode spinoff series that continues the wild adventures of the gifted yet somewhat clueless anti-hero — once again played by John Cena — and the covert government support team that assists him, including Economos and his fellow ARGUS team member, Emilia Harcourt (Jennifer Holland). Assigned to Peacemaker's new support team in an act of revenge by their boss, Amanda Waller (Viola Davis), for defying orders at the end of "The Suicide Squad," Economos and Harcourt are joined by a new supervisor, Clemson Murn (Chukwudi Iwuji), and Leota Adebeyo (Danielle Brooks) — who, unbeknownst to her team members, has extremely close ties with Waller.

Complicating their mission to ferret out a group of villains in the Butterfly Project is a wannabe superhero sidekick, Vigilante (Freddie Stroma), as well as Auggie Smith (Robert Patrick) — the racist and ruthless father of Peacemaker who trained his son to be an assassin from birth and continues to hold sway over him.

In an exclusive interview with Looper, Agee discusses his work with Cena on "Peacemaker" and reunion with Gunn, whom he worked with on "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2." Agee, whose impressive list of more than 140 screen credits includes "The Sarah Silverman Program," "New Girl," "Superstore," and "Adventure Time," also talks about getting the opportunity to venture into genres he didn't expect as part of the "Peacemaker" team.