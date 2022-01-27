Here's Why James Gunn Considers Peacemaker A Love Story

"Peacemaker," a series that focuses on the eponymous character that John Cena introduced to fans in "The Suicide Squad," is enjoying a remarkable level of success on HBO Max. In fact, it just casually achieved the distinguished honor of becoming the highest-rated DC Extended Universe entry thus far on Rotten Tomatoes, with a healthy 94%. "Peacemaker" takes place after the events of "The Suicide Squad," and follows Cena's Chris Smith and a team of A.R.G.U.S. black ops members as they try to thwart an alien threat.

Much like James Gunn's other works, "Peacemaker" has been noted for its distinct characters and over-the-top comedy, as well as the ultra-violence that he treated fans to in "The Suicide Squad." The show is also notable for the genuinely heartfelt character moments that have become so commonplace in the filmmaker's previous works for both DC and Marvel. However, Gunn himself believes that "Peacemaker" is, above anything else, actually a love story at its heart.