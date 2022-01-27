James Gunn Has A Second Suicide Squad Spin-Off Headed For HBO Max

As reported by Deadline, James Gunn said on an upcoming episode of Hero Nation that he's working with HBO on another "The Suicide Squad" spinoff series.

"We're working on something else now, another TV show that's connected to that universe," Gunn told Deadline, "I can't quite say."

The Deadline report went on to say that the project is at the idea phase, with no script yet and no greenlight for a series order – but "HBO Max is said to be high on it based on Gunn's enthusiasm for the idea."

Gunn was vague about the new project, and he refused to say which member of the black-ops mercenary squad the new show might be about. Deadline speculatively ruled out Bloodsport (Idris Elba) and Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), based on the actors' busy schedules.

That would still leave plenty of possible candidates, including: Thinker (Peter Capaldi), Rick Flag (Joel Kinnaman), Blackguard (Pete Davidson), Javelin (Flula Borg), Ratcatcher 2 (Daniela Melchior), Captain Boomerang (Jai Courtney), or Savant (Michael Rooker), King Shark (Sylvester Stallone) or Polka Dot Man (David Dastmalchian). What the heck, maybe even Weasel (Sean Gunn).

It probably won't be Weasel. But stay tuned for updates.