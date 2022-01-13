Walker's Keegan Allen On Liam's Grittier Storyline, LGBTQ+ Representation, And Jared Padalecki - Exclusive Interview

As Jared Padalecki's onscreen brother, you spend a lot of time filming with him. What have been some of your favorite moments with him both on and off the screen?

You know, probably one of my favorite moments is in [2.07]. It was just a real moment. I feel like every time that I work with Jared, it doesn't feel like we're shooting a television show sometimes. It just feels like he's always been my family. It's such a strange ... I don't know if it's just Jared hypnotizing me with his super handsome looks and his beautiful eyes. I don't know what it is.

No, but I know what it is. Jared is just an incredibly warm, welcoming, almost family-feeling with everyone that he meets. But some of these scenes that are coming up in [2.07], I mean, Jared is able to really reach inside of my character's heart, and [mine] too, and pull out these just wonderfully emotional and really deep, real moments. There's a heart-to-heart that's coming up in, I believe in 2.06. Is it 2.06 or 2.07?

I think it's 2.07.

There's a wonderful heart-to-heart that's coming up, but at this point it's even more interesting when the brothers have family consternation or consternation amongst them [that creates] some sort of a barrier between them because family is forever and everybody that has siblings. I'm an only child. I can say that I have friends that feel like sibling and family fights, man, they fight, but they always find a way back. It's interesting to see that fight and how something that Liam did that affects his career also affects his brother, which also affects his family.

Seeing how Jared or rather Cordell deals with this as the older brother, as the sibling that Liam looks up to, even though Liam has been helping him the last, however long we've known. It's interesting to see that dynamic shift very, very quickly. There [are] a couple of scenes coming up where Liam has to return to that and see how Cordell deals with it, and it's really interesting. Jared's choices are always so interesting as an actor. It's wonderful.