Jefferson White Dishes On His Role On Yellowstone And Hosting The Show's Official Podcast - Exclusive Interview

Kelly Reilly, as Beth, is a huge fan favorite, and one of the best bad girls on TV right now. I got a chance to interview her a while ago, but I'm wondering what your take on her is. What's it like to work with her?

I've known Kelly for four years now and I feel so lucky to have known her for that time, but Jimmy and Beth never really share the screen together, which is very lucky, I think, for Jimmy. I don't imagine that would go well for Jimmy. But doing "The Official Yellowstone Podcast" was an opportunity that I hadn't had before to sit down with Kelly, talk to her for an hour and a half about her process, about her experience of playing Beth. It was incredibly exciting and rewarding for me to get to know her as an artist by talking to her for the podcast. So, I was really grateful for that.

Kelly is a real actor's actor. She's an incredible performer who is so capable of fully embodying Beth — making Beth not only a full, well-rounded, rich character, but also bigger than that. A force of nature when she needs to be, an incredible explosive powerhouse. I think that's such a very, very difficult task. Taylor has asked Kelly to do something very, very difficult, and Kelly has risen to the challenge and exceeded it in so many ways — and really, in a lot of ways, I think, is responsible for so much of what makes the show work as a whole. I think, in many ways, Kelly, and Cole, and Kevin are at the center of the show and really muscling it forward in such an impressive way.

Now, piggybacking on that, and talking a little bit more about the "Official Yellowstone Podcast," how did that come to be, and how'd you get involved?

Well, one of the amazing things about the fan response to the show is that there's been this community and culture growing around it for four years now. We just got to the point where, for me, the podcast has been this incredible opportunity to participate in some of that conversation that's been going on around the show. I'm very active on social media, and the podcast has been a way to take conversations that I've seen in the comments section of Instagram posts and have those conversations with Kelly, with Cole, with Luke Grimes, with Wes Bentley. That's been such a gift.

As much as anything, I'm a fan of the show. I love the show dearly, and so I thought of the whole podcast experiment as a way to participate in the conversation of the show, and to hear that conversation from the horse's mouth, from the actors and the creative team that bring the show to life. [I] felt so lucky for that opportunity.

Who's been your favorite interview so far?

They're all spectacular. Kelly was someone who I hadn't gotten a chance to talk to much other than as friends, so digging into Kelly's process was an incredible opportunity. The same goes for Wes. Jimmy never spends any time on screen with Jamie, really, so it was amazing to get to talk to Wes about his experience, [and] also because that character, Jamie, is such a complicated and polarizing character. It was amazing to get to talk to Wes about his process there. And then talking to Mo Brings Plenty about his experience of working on the show was an incredible gift.

I got to talk to Taylor about his experience writing the show, making the show. I got to interview my own boss, which is a rare opportunity — a rare and terrifying opportunity, I would say. It's impossible to choose just one. I just feel so lucky that everybody gave me their time. Everybody in the cast and crew was so gracious, and patient, and generous with their time. I'm so grateful for that.