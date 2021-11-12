The Yellowstone Season 4 Premiere Is Smashing Records Without Any Help From Streaming

From its first season, the hit series "Yellowstone" has beaten its own path through the television wilderness.

Except for its high body count, Paramount Network's neo-Western doesn't look like much else on television. By mixing big money power politics with graphic violence and setting it all against the rugged mountains and valleys of the American West, creator Taylor Sheridan has given "Yellowstone" a flavor all its own. There's a little bit "Succession," a little bit "Sons of Anarchy," a little bit of Kevin Costner wearing a hat and riding a horse, as God intended. What else do you need?

It's proven a potent concoction, and now it's steered the series to the top of the television world with its Season 4 premiere. Old fans couldn't wait to see how the show handled its big Season 3 cliffhanger, which saw a coordinated assassination attempt on three members of the central Dutton family. New fans had plenty of time to come onboard in the year-plus since that last episode aired. Together, they've powered the series to record numbers.

Perhaps most impressively, "Yellowstone" has accomplished this feat the old-fashioned way — with no boost from any streaming views.