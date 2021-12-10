Kelly Reilly Reveals What It's Really Like Working With Yellowstone Co-Star Cole Hauser - Exclusive

"Oh, Cole's my buddy," says Reilly of her "Yellowstone" co-star. There's no doubt that their real-life friendship — which Hauser has also confirmed — makes their on-screen chemistry sizzle.

"We're such good friends," continues Reilly. "And, honestly, we're so lucky to have found each other. We get to go on this journey with these two incredible characters with each other. We're both really protective of them, and we're really passionate about the work. We're both at a point in our careers where we found roles that we could put our soul and heart into. We really feel blessed. We don't take it for granted. And we support each other and have fun."

For those wondering if there's any off-screen romantic entanglements between the two of them, Reilly is quick to point out that they're both happily married.

"We trust each other," says Reilly. "I've been married for ten years, and he's been married forever, and his wife's incredible and wonderful. We're all friends. So, it's, like, there's a level of trust there that allows us to really go as far as we go into the work with one another because we're friends, and I think that's really special."

Season 4 of "Yellowstone" airs exclusively on the Paramount Network on Sunday nights.