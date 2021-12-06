Yellowstone: 6666 Release Date, Cast, And Plot - What We Know So Far

On the other side of just four seasons of the (now) Emmy-nominated "Yellowstone," series creator Taylor Sheridan is fast becoming to the contemporary Western what executive producer Dick Wolf was (and still is) to the police procedural and courtroom drama. The premiere of the hotly-anticipated prequel spin-off, "Yellowstone: 1883," is less than two weeks away, and the network announced earlier this year that a second spin-off, currently entitled "Yellowstone: 6666," will further flesh-out the franchise's ever-expanding universe and narrative.

Anyone watching Season 4 of "Yellowstone" will undoubtedly be familiar with the second spin-off's Texas location. After sustaining a devastating rodeo injury, the lovable (and lovesick) ranch hand Jimmy (Jefferson White) defies the advice of his doctors — and the will of Kevin Costner's formidable John Dutton — by hopping back into the saddle in Season 3, and injuring himself a second time in an effort to impress his girlfriend. Not one to suffer fools gladly, John resolves to send Jimmy away to a ranch in Texas (the 6666 Ranch, colloquially known as "the four sixes") that can teach him some proper discipline and skill. In John's eyes, the move is an opportunity for the oft-misguided ranch hand to learn how to "be a man," since — as Cole Hauser's Rip says in Season 4, Episode 2 — the ranch is where "cowboying was invented."

Jimmy finally makes it to his new home in Episode 4, "Winning or Learning," but it isn't until the following episode that viewers gain some insight into the severity and scale of the ranch. But how, exactly, will the upcoming spin-off approach the story of 6666, and when can fans expect to see the secondary location become its own central, pivotal character and plot?