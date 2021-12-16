The Reason LaMonica Garrett Gets Emotional Whenever He Thinks About His Role In 1883

Black representation in film and TV has been a hot-button issue in the entertainment industry in recent years. And while strides have been made, there's a still a long way to go. But Garrett hopes his role as Thomas in "1883" helps move the needle in the right direction.

"Representation is important," he says. "And me being the one to bring this to light in such a strong role, in such a strong piece like '1883,' I get emotional every time I think about it. One day my son is going to look back like, 'My dad was one of the second Black cowboys to have his name and picture as a star when the episode came on.' The last time that happened was 1968, I think, with Otis Young in the show 'The Outcasts.' And it hasn't happened since then. But there was one time before that in 'Rawhide,' when Raymond St. Jacques, I think, had his name appear and there was a sketch drawing of his face. So, there's only been two, three, maybe four Black co-stars in Westerns that had their picture and their name [in the opening credits]."

And now, Garrett can add his name to the list. "When I saw the first two episodes a couple of weeks ago in Amarillo — we shot it, so I obviously know what's going to happen — but when I saw the opening credits, I lost it and I cried for two straight hours. So, it means a lot to me and I hope I'm doing it justice."

"1883" will debut its premiere episode on The Paramount Network and Paramount+ on December 19. Paramount+ will be the exclusive home for future episodes.