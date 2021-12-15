Tim McGraw Reveals Faith Hill's Secret Technique On The Set Of 1883

McGraw has nothing but positive things to say about working with Hill on the set of "1883."

"I really enjoy working with her, not only because she's my wife, but because she's so talented," he says. "She's just such a pro. She's a light for everybody on the set. I mean, she's like mom to everybody. She cares so much about people, and I think that comes across in her character, certainly in her personality, but it comes across to everybody who works with her. And I would love nothing better than for us to be able to do some movies together and do some more shows together."

However, Hill has her own special way of keeping McGraw in check and make sure he's giving the best possible performance — whether on stage or on the set of "1883."

"Anytime you're in a scene with her, it makes you step your game up a bit, much like when we tour together or do a record together," he says. "She gives me that look sometimes when we're touring together. I know that if my harmony is a little off, and I get that look across the stage from her, it puts me right back straight because I know I'm going to hear it when I get off stage. Same thing with acting. If she knows that I'm not in the moment and in the place that I need to be, all she has to do is give me a look and I know, 'Okay, I need to get on the ball.'"

"1883" will debut its premiere episode on The Paramount Network and Paramount+ on December 19. Paramount+ will be the exclusive home for future episodes.