Netflix's The Crown Reigned Supreme At The 2021 Emmys

Since its debut in the fall of 2016, Netflix's highly acclaimed dramatic depiction of the British royal family, "The Crown," has racked up nominations and wins at awards shows. In its inaugural season alone, it boasted ten Emmy nominations and three wins. Despite the show's critical success and zealous fanbase up through this past season, it still had yet to take home some of the award show's most coveted prizes. Last night, at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards, its "close but no cigar" streak came to a stunning end.

"The Crown" headed into the awards with a dizzying array of Emmy nominations, and had more than one of its actors up for awards in numerous categories. Of those nominations, it managed to take home eleven, and against some seriously fierce competition at that (Bear in mind that widely-acclaimed and beloved series such as "Pose," "The Handmaid's Tale," and the bafflingly cancelled "Lovecraft Country" were all up for awards in the same categories). What's more, the series made history this evening with one of its wins, and in one acceptance speech alone, gave fans even more to look forward to in the months to come.