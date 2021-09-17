Here's How LeVar Burton Really Feels About Not Getting The Jeopardy! Job

While hindsight is almost always 20/20, Levar Burton claims the hosting opportunity was something he just never had his heart set on. Burton told "The Daily Show" host Trevor Noah this week in an interview that he is ultimately glad he didn't get chosen, and that there are actually plans already in the works for him to host his own syndicated game show.

"You know, we did a [Reading Rainbow] Kickstarter several years ago. I discovered then that the generation of adults now, who grew up on Reading Rainbow, they were down with whatever it is I wanted to do, and the same was true with this 'Jeopardy!' thing," Burton explained to Noah. "The crazy thing is that when you set your sights on something, you know, they say be careful of what you wish for, because what I found out is that it wasn't the thing that I wanted after all. What I wanted was to compete. I mean, I wanted the job, right, but then, when I didn't get it, it was, like, well, OK, what's next?"

"And, so, the opportunities that have come my way as a result of not getting that gig, I couldn't have dreamt it up," Burton continued. "If you had given me a pen and paper and said, 'Well, so what do you want this to really look like?' If it doesn't include 'Jeopardy!' I wouldn't have been this generous to myself."

Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings will begin hosting "Jeopardy!" on September 20, with each taking turns to lead the show throughout the rest of the year.