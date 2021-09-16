We Finally Know Who Will Be Hosting Jeopardy! For The Rest Of The Year

Alex Trebek may not have been the first host of the seminal quiz show "Jeopardy!" (that honor belongs to Art Fleming), but his 37 years on the job certainly made him synonymous with the show. In the wake of his death in 2020, it seemed almost impossible for longtime fans of both Trebek and of "Jeopardy!" to imagine the show without him. However, after a year's worth of guest hosts it became clear that, as difficult as it would be to step into Trebek's shoes, there were certainly people who were at least competent enough to do it.

However, that's not to say there hasn't been drama — and a lot of it. Shortly after it was announced that Executive Producer for "Jeopardy!" Mike Richards would be one of two people taking over permanent hosting duties (the other being Mayim Bialik), stories began to leak of inappropriate behavior behind the scenes, old podcasts Richards hosted begin to resurface, and it wasn't long before he was forced to step away from one of the biggest gigs on television before he even got started.

Since Richards was dropped not only as host but also as executive producer (of "Jeopardy!" and "Wheel of Fortune" both), the debate has raged on over who would actually take the spot as the new "Jeopardy!" host. We finally have our answer (again), at least as far as the remainder of 2021 is concerned.