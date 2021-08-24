Small Details You Missed In The Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer

One of the most interesting sequences in the entire "Spider-Man: No Way Home" trailer sees Peter Parker (Tom Holland) riding a train through some kind of desert landscape as Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) uses magic to duplicate and rotate the train while Peter is still standing on it. It seems like the scene (shown near the 2:14 mark of the trailer) may be a fight between the characters, but it's too unclear right now what the circumstances are of it to actually say that's what is happening between the two of them.

It's not the actions of either character in the scene that has caught the attention of some Marvel fans online though, but the vehicle they're both riding. In specific, the train looks a whole lot like the one that Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man and Alfred Molina's Doc Ock have an epic fight on in 2004's "Spider-Man 2." Given the confirmed presence of Molina in "No Way Home," as well as the rumored inclusion of Maguire's Peter Parker, there's plenty of reason to believe the train is, in fact, the same one from "Spider-Man 2."

Assuming that's the case, it's hard to say how the train might play into the overall story of "Spider-Man: No Way Home." If it is actually the "Spider-Man 2" train, then it's likely that it may be spilling over into the same reality as Holland's Peter as a result of his and Strange's botched attempt to rewrite the past, much like how many believe Molina's Doc Ock will appear in the film. But whether it's actually important to the film's plot or just a fun Easter egg for fans, it seems very likely right now that Benedict Cumberbatch and Tom Holland are going to be seen riding the same exact train in "Spider-Man: No Way Home" that Tobey Maguire and Alfred Molina did in "Spider-Man 2" a little over 15 years ago.