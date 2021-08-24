Small Details You Missed In The Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer
After months of waiting, comic book fans finally got to see the first trailer for "Spider-Man: No Way Home" this week, following a leak that forced Marvel and Sony to release it earlier than they probably would have liked. Fortunately, the trailer ended up being very much worth the wait.
Clocking in at just a little over three minutes long, the "Spider-Man: No Way Home" trailer features plenty of awe-inspiring and exciting moments, including the last-second appearance of Alfred Molina's Otto Octavius AKA Doc Ock and some hints that Willem Dafoe will be reprising his "Spider-Man" role as Norman Osborn AKA Green Goblin in the film. Those moments don't even make up the bulk of the "No Way Home" trailer either, which focuses primarily on setting up the film's basic plot. Indeed, to say it's a teaser worth watching more than once would be an understatement.
The trailer is practically brimming with Easter eggs and references, all of which work to just further build up the film's already enormous potential. With that in mind, here are all the small details you likely missed in the "Spider-Man: No Way Home" trailer.
A familiar train
One of the most interesting sequences in the entire "Spider-Man: No Way Home" trailer sees Peter Parker (Tom Holland) riding a train through some kind of desert landscape as Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) uses magic to duplicate and rotate the train while Peter is still standing on it. It seems like the scene (shown near the 2:14 mark of the trailer) may be a fight between the characters, but it's too unclear right now what the circumstances are of it to actually say that's what is happening between the two of them.
It's not the actions of either character in the scene that has caught the attention of some Marvel fans online though, but the vehicle they're both riding. In specific, the train looks a whole lot like the one that Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man and Alfred Molina's Doc Ock have an epic fight on in 2004's "Spider-Man 2." Given the confirmed presence of Molina in "No Way Home," as well as the rumored inclusion of Maguire's Peter Parker, there's plenty of reason to believe the train is, in fact, the same one from "Spider-Man 2."
Assuming that's the case, it's hard to say how the train might play into the overall story of "Spider-Man: No Way Home." If it is actually the "Spider-Man 2" train, then it's likely that it may be spilling over into the same reality as Holland's Peter as a result of his and Strange's botched attempt to rewrite the past, much like how many believe Molina's Doc Ock will appear in the film. But whether it's actually important to the film's plot or just a fun Easter egg for fans, it seems very likely right now that Benedict Cumberbatch and Tom Holland are going to be seen riding the same exact train in "Spider-Man: No Way Home" that Tobey Maguire and Alfred Molina did in "Spider-Man 2" a little over 15 years ago.
The influence of one infamous Spider-Man comic
Building off the events of 2019's "Spider-Man: Far From Home," which ended with Peter Parker's secret identity being revealed to the world by J. Jonah Jameson (J.K. Simmons), "Spider-Man: No Way Home" focuses heavily on Peter Parker trying to return his life to normal. As the "No Way Home" trailer reveals, the main way Peter tries to do that is by asking Doctor Strange to cast a spell that reverses what happened at the end of "Far From Home." Predictably, things don't go according to plan.
The film's plot — and specifically, the memory loss spell that Strange attempts to cast in the trailer — feels very reminiscent of what happens in the infamous "Spider-Man" comic book storyline called "One More Day." That comic arc saw Peter Parker and Mary Jane making a deal with Mephisto to erase their marriage from existence in exchange for saving Aunt May's life. Thanks to a last-minute, whispered deal made by Mary Jane, Mephisto also agrees to erase the world's knowledge of Peter's identity as Spider-Man following the reveal of it in "Civil War."
For what it's worth, it doesn't seem like the "No Way Home" filmmakers are unaware of these parallels. There's even a poster in the trailer of Tom Holland's Peter Parker with devil horns and the words "devil in disguise" scrawled underneath his photo, which feels like a reference to the role that Mephisto plays in the "One More Day" comic. That said, "Spider-Man: No Way Home" does seem to fix some of the weaknesses of the original comic book storyline — namely, by having the cause of the film's problems be Peter's unwillingness to sacrifice his relationship with MJ (Zendaya) instead of it being a price that he, more or less, willingly pays.
The return of Damage Control
Early on in the "Spider-Man: No Way Home" trailer, we're shown Peter Parker being interrogated by the authorities over his alleged involvement in the "murder" of Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal). At first glance, the scene doesn't seem particularly noteworthy, but those aren't just any government officials that Peter is speaking with.
As a matter of fact, they're Damage Control (D.O.D.C.) agents, as is revealed by a jacket worn by one of them, which features the organization's name on the front of it. The organization, originally founded by S.H.I.E.L.D. and later turned into a joint venture between Stark Industries and the U.S. government, specializes in cleaning up the destruction caused by superhero battles and in the maintenance of all weapons and artifacts leftover from the scenes of said battles. Damage Control is, notably, the same organization that sends Adrian Toomes (Michael Keaton) down his path of villainy in 2017's "Spider-Man: Homecoming."
While the organization's involvement in "Spider-Man: No Way Home" doesn't reveal anything new about the movie's plot that we didn't already know, it's a fun Easter egg for Marvel Cinematic Universe fans and acts as just yet another link between "No Way Home" and the previous two Tom Holland-led "Spider-Man" films.
Peter's newest Spider-Man suit
At around the "Spider-Man: No Way Home" trailer's 1:15 mark, there's a very brief shot of Tom Holland's Peter Parker running through a cafeteria while wearing a black-and-gold Spider-Man suit. The cafeteria is notable for its own reason (more on that below), but it's the black-and-gold suit worn by Holland that has got Marvel fans talking.
Now, it has been known for quite some time now that "No Way Home" would feature a black-and-gold variation of the traditional Spider-Man suit. However, with the film rumored to feature not just Tom Holland's Peter Parker, but also Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's iterations of the character, it wasn't always clear which Spider-Man would actually wear it in "No Way Home." Prior to the trailer's release, some fans even thought that it'd be Garfield's Peter Parker who donned the interesting new suit in the film.
With the "Spider-Man: No Way Home" trailer officially released, we know now that's not actually the case. While there's still the chance that Garfield and Maguire's Peter Parkers will wear their own unique super suits in the film (assuming, of course, they're actually in it), the "Spider-Man: No Way Home" trailer seems to confirm that it'll be Holland's Peter who wears the previously revealed black-and-gold suit.
A F.E.A.S.T. for comic book fans
The same sequence in the "Spider-Man: No Way Home" trailer that sees Peter Parker wearing his fancy new black-and-gold suit also features a blink-and-you'll-miss-it comic book Easter egg.
The Easter egg in question is a poster seen on the wall behind Peter that features the word "F.E.A.S.T.," which has led some Marvel fans to speculate that the cafeteria Peter is running through in the trailer is part of a F.E.A.S.T. shelter. That's fairly big news because it opens up the possibility for a "Spider-Man" villain named Martin Li AKA Mister Negative to appear in "No Way Home."
How? Well, in the comics F.E.A.S.T. is a charity founded by Li as a front for his criminal activities as Mister Negative. Even though May Parker eventually takes over the charity on her own, Li is still intrinsically linked to the organization for many comic book fans. That makes F.E.A.S.T.'s presence in "Spider-Man: No Way Home" particularly exciting, especially given all the ongoing rumors and speculation surrounding the film's villain lineup. Could Mister Negative be one of the film's surprise antagonists? It's impossible to say right now, but the appearance of a F.E.A.S.T. poster in the "Spider-Man: No Way Home" trailer certainly makes that seem like a very real possibility.
Fortunately, Marvel fans will get to find out the answer to that and all their other questions when "Spider-Man: No Way Home" finally hits theaters on December 17.