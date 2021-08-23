Fans Are Losing Their Minds Over The Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer

May contain spoilers for "Spider-Man: No Way Home." Reader beware!

Picking up where "Spider-Man: Far From Home" left off, Peter Parker's life has turned upside-down as a result of J. Jonah Jameson's actions. His friends and family are caught in the crossfire and he can't escape the pressure from a world that believes he killed Mysterio...or can he? As a last resort, Peter has turned to Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to make the world forget he's Spider-Man via magical means. However, this plan goes awry when the multiverse collapses in on itself, bringing familiar foes to their world.

Suffice to say, the internet has lost its collective mind over the arrival of the first "No Way Home" trailer, with Twitter lighting up with questions, reactions, and more upon its release.

"We were wrong about how Loki and Wanda were going to wreck the Multiverse after all. It was Peter Parker and Doctor Strange all along #SpiderManNoWayHomeTrailer," wrote @pineapplebreads, citing the latest multiverse shenanigans that may play into "No Way Home."

@civiiswar adds "WHY ARE DR STRANGE AND SPIDER-MAN FIGHTING IN THE MIRROR DIMENSION WTH #SpiderManNoWayHomeTrailer," with multiple other Twitter users pointing out the train Strange is standing on looks eerily similar to the one seen in 2004's "Spider-Man 2."

Other users had simple yet equally enthusiastic responses to the trailer. "THIS IS INSANE #SpiderManNoWayHomeTrailer," cried @mcucomfort, and @H11mGuy made a bold prediction with their tweet, "BEST SPIDER-MAN MOVIE INCOMING #SpiderManNoWayHomeTrailer"

Of course, @Dailter_Fran's post asked a very important question: "Raimi fans how are we feeling! #SpiderManNoWayHomeTrailer," referencing the return of Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin, Alfred Molina's Doctor Otto Octavious, and potentially more villains from Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy.

Sadly, the wait for Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield continues, but one thing is for sure: whether they show up or not, "Spider-Man: No Way Home" will be one wild ride when it hits theaters on December 17.