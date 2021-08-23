The Spider-Man: No Way Home Teaser Moment That Gave Fans Chills

Potential spoilers for "Spider-Man: No Way Home." Readers beware!

What was pitched as just another Spidey adventure turned out to be so much more when "Spider-Man: Far From Home" was released in 2019. Peter Parker (Tom Holland) was outed as the web-slinging hero, accused of killing the "heroic" Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal), and is now forced to deal with the repercussions of these revelations. Does he face the music? Go on the run to keep himself and his loved ones safe? Is Mysterio really dead? These are just a handful of the questions that rattled around in fans' minds, awaiting their inevitable answers.

Thankfully, all of the information these avid webheads desire is right around the corner, seeing as the inaugural "Spider-Man: No Way Home" trailer recently dropped. As one would imagine, we see a bit of Peter trying to acclimate to his new reality with little to no luck. Not only is he being harassed and interrogated, but family and friends have targets on their backs as well. Luckily, Peter knows a certain Sorcerer Supreme who can help wipe the world's collective memory, but Doctor Strange's (Benedict Cumberbatch) spell has some unforeseen side effects.

To sum it up, Strange accidentally messes with the multiverse, and now threats from different universes are converging on that of his and Peter's. Though this is bad for our heroes, fans couldn't be more excited, considering it created a moment shown in the teaser that is giving them chills.