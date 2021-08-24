Fans Are Absolutely Loving The Return Of Doc Ock In The Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer

Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is back. Thanks to de-aging CGI technology, he looks just as he did in 2004's "Spider-Man 2." Fans are overjoyed at seeing the villain return, and have taken to Twitter to express their joy.

User @gagasfilm exclaimed, "DOC OCK SAYING HEY PETER AND HIM COMING UP ABSOLUTE CHILLS," referring to the character's iconic arrival in the trailer, with @qLxke_ expressing a similar sentiment, saying, "THIS IS SO INSANE I CANT BELIEVE DOC OCK IS REALLY BACK THIS IS REALLY HIM THIS IS AMAZING." @Atmanirbharr, a bit more subdued, wrote, "I just can't express how much I'm happy to see Alfred Molina as Doc Ock after so many years :"")."

Other fans, though, are past the excitement and are already deep into theorizing. @metjoeblack remarked, "now why i feel like doc ock isn't talking to tom's peter in that scene........," indicating that maybe he's reuniting with his original adversary, Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man. @GodzillamMendoza had a different idea though, saying, "Imagine Doc Ock flexing on the Stark Tech by using his arms to rip the Spider legs off this suit all at once," talking about the destruction of Peter's Iron Spider suit built by Tony Stark himself.

With the trailer also subtly showing the return of Green Goblin, Electro, and Sandman, it's clear that this Doc Ock reveal is only a hint of what's to come.

"Spider-Man: No Way Home's" December 17th release cannot come quickly enough.