Fans On Twitter Are Suspicious Of Doctor Strange In The Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer

The speculation surrounding Dr. Strange kicked off with a Twitter thread made by user @BossLogic saying, "I for one think that Dr. Strange is suspect. Especially since we are getting introduced to the Dark Dr. in 'What if?' Probably a stretch but he looks sus." Before long, people began commenting on the post, sharing what aspects of Dr. Strange seemed a bit off in this trailer.

"I honestly wouldn't be surprised to find out that Stephen has been in control of everything the entire movie, and that he's just teaching Peter a lesson," wrote @TheNaughtyNook. "Because my dude was quick to use a dangerous, reality-altering spell for little to no reason." Plenty of other characters in the Marvel universe can mess with the multiverse, most notably Mephisto, who did precisely that in the "One More Day" comic storyline.

On top of Strange's seemingly out-of-character use of a dangerous spell, user @krisPbacon83 noticed that this Dr. Strange still has the Eye of Agamotto in the trailer, despite the artifact getting destroyed by Thanos in "Avengers: Infinity War." Unless the Strange we know rebuilt it without the Time Stone, this might indicate some multiversal interference from another Strange. The movie may explain why he has another Infinity Stone (maybe he took it out of the drawer at the Time Variance Authority).

Finally, user @ScatterBrainUK theorizes that Strange "does seem to be gunning for Peter in parts of the trailer: multiplying the trains in what looks like a face-off plus the other mirror-dimension-like scenes plus the aggressive way he's forcing peters astral form to leave his body." If that is true, then this film may see Strange become a villain. The reason why, however, is anyone's guess.