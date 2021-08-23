Who Are The Villains Teased In Spider-Man: No Way Home Teaser Trailer?

The "Spider-Man: No Way Home" teaser dropped late on the night of August 23, almost 24 hours after it leaked on Twitter. It was a mad scramble to get the leaked teaser off of social media, and the clips began disappearing from timelines. Unfortunately, plenty of people still saw the teaser despite the efforts to get rid of it. Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures did what they had to do and dropped the beautiful, full-length HD teaser of "No Way Home" to the excitement of fans who were awaiting the official release after the leaked mess was unleashed yesterday.

In the teaser, we got to see Peter Parker (Tom Holland) spending some quality time with MJ (Zendaya) as the two deal with the reveal of Spider-Man's identity to the world. The teaser also features Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), who will play a significant role in the film. The Sorcerer Supreme grants Peter a wish, and performs a spell that should make the world forget who Spider-Man is. Of course, squeaky Peter interrupts Doctor Strange, and it looks like the pair also opens a pathway to the Multiverse, much like Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) did in "Loki."

The fallout from Doctor Strange's spell leads to all-out chaos, and the viewers are subsequently treated to sneak peeks of some of the movie's villains. Keep reading, and see if you were able to pick up on the five baddies that were hinted at in the "Spider-Man: No Way Home" teaser.