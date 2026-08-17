Ahsoka Season 2 Trailer Breakdown: Star Wars Easter Eggs You May Have Missed

It's been so long since the first season of "Ahsoka" that many Star Wars fans may be fuzzy on the details. But all of that patience has finally paid off with the new trailer for "Ahsoka" Season 2, which is premiering on Disney+ on January 20, 2027.

It's a bombastic, action-packed trailer, split pretty evenly between the New Republic's growing conflict with Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen), who escaped from his extra-galactic exile at the end of Season 1, and the adventures of Ahsoka (Rosario Dawson), Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo), Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno), and Baylan Skoll (formerly the late Ray Stevenson, now Rory McCann), all of whom remain stranded on the strange planet Peridea.

At the end of the first season, Baylan made it pretty clear he was seeking an ancient power that could alter the fabric of the galaxy, and his arc ended with a tease that implied the Mortis Gods from "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" may have some connection to Peridea. That quest continues in Season 2, while war rages back in the main Star Wars galaxy. Meanwhile, The Force ghost of Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) is helping Ahsoka through her own internal journey, as she and Sabine investigate Peridea's ancient secrets for themselves.

For the sharp-eyed fan, there's a lot to dig into in the new trailer. Let's take a look at a few Easter eggs and details you may have missed, and what they could mean for "Ahsoka" Season 2.