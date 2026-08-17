Ahsoka Season 2 Trailer Breakdown: Star Wars Easter Eggs You May Have Missed
It's been so long since the first season of "Ahsoka" that many Star Wars fans may be fuzzy on the details. But all of that patience has finally paid off with the new trailer for "Ahsoka" Season 2, which is premiering on Disney+ on January 20, 2027.
It's a bombastic, action-packed trailer, split pretty evenly between the New Republic's growing conflict with Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen), who escaped from his extra-galactic exile at the end of Season 1, and the adventures of Ahsoka (Rosario Dawson), Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo), Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno), and Baylan Skoll (formerly the late Ray Stevenson, now Rory McCann), all of whom remain stranded on the strange planet Peridea.
At the end of the first season, Baylan made it pretty clear he was seeking an ancient power that could alter the fabric of the galaxy, and his arc ended with a tease that implied the Mortis Gods from "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" may have some connection to Peridea. That quest continues in Season 2, while war rages back in the main Star Wars galaxy. Meanwhile, The Force ghost of Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) is helping Ahsoka through her own internal journey, as she and Sabine investigate Peridea's ancient secrets for themselves.
For the sharp-eyed fan, there's a lot to dig into in the new trailer. Let's take a look at a few Easter eggs and details you may have missed, and what they could mean for "Ahsoka" Season 2.
Who's that new guy with the fancy lightsaber in the Ahsoka season 2 trailer?
Arguably the most curious scene in the entire "Ahsoka" Season 2 trailer is the one right near the beginning, where Anakin and a young Ahsoka (Ariana Greenblatt) duel a strange combatant with a unique double-bladed blue lightsaber (one that seems inspired by one of the worst lightsabers in Star Wars history). The blade is a lighter shade than the typical Jedi hue, and the hilt separates, leaving a small beam in the center of the weapon. The combatant himself has dark makeup around his eyes, but his saber isn't red, and he doesn't bear any obvious Sith iconography.
He gives Anakin and Ahsoka some trouble all the same. Given the clone corpses on the ground in the snowy forest where the fight takes place, and Ahsoka's age, the natural assumption is that this is another Clone Wars flashback, like the ones from Season 1 that gave two major Star Wars characters their live-action debut. The problem, of course, is that in all their adventures during the Clone Wars, we've never heard of Anakin and Ahsoka facing an evil Force user with a dual-bladed blue saber.
The flashbacks in Season 1 weren't true memories, but altered ones changed by the magic of the World Between Worlds and Ahsoka's own mind. Something similar could be happening here, but that doesn't explain the new foe. Star Wars has never been shy about retconning in new battles that had previously never taken place (the "Obi-Wan Kenobi" show was basically conceived on this single premise), but either way, it should be interesting to learn who the enemy in the forest is.
The Heir to the Empire has arrived
Grand Admiral Thrawn is here. If you've read the books and been a Thrawn-head since the '90s, the "Ahsoka" season 2 trailer shot of the man himself sitting in his command chair, ancient artistic artifacts displayed around him, should conjure a lot of familiar feelings from both "Rebels" and the old Expanded Universe. This is, in every way that seems possible in the current canon, the live-action "Heir to the Empire" adaptation fans have been waiting for.
The blue man first appeared in Timothy Zahn's 1991 novel and its two immediate sequels, which formed a trilogy that still stands as a highpoint of what's now called the "Legends" timeline. Things are playing out differently this time, but the core beats remain the same — Thrawn emerging to repair a shattered empire via naval supremacy. The trailer includes several glamor shots of his flagship Star Destroyer, the Chimaera, as well as a ton of space combat between TIE fighters and New Republic ships, including A-wings, B-wings, U-wings, and some larger ships that appear to be of Mon Calamari design.
It's all very "Return of the Jedi," which is to say, it's also very Timothy Zahn — at least at face value. We'll have to wait and see how Dave Filoni's version stands up.
Rebels reunions and familiar ships
Ezra Bridger is back. One of the highlights of "Ahsoka" Season 1 was Eman Esfandi's turn as the formerly animated character, the star of "Star Wars Rebels." He already had a reunion with Hera at the end of "Ahsoka" Season 1 after chasing Thrawn back to the main Star Wars galaxy, and the new trailer shows him giving a big hug to his former Ghost crewmate, close friend, and honorary uncle, Zeb Orrelios (Steve Blum). Chopper, of course, is there as well.
It's good to see the old crew (mostly) back together. The trailer shows Hera calling shots from a command deck, while Ezra suits up in what looks to be a modified A-wing to take the fight directly to Thrawn. Another shot in the trailer shows a trio of B-wings using a powerful laser weapon to attack a Star Destroyer — a weapon introduced to the spindly Rebel fighters back in "Rebels" Season 2. It's a small nod, but a fun one for fans who've kept up with their franchise homework through the years.
Baylan Skoll, Mortis, and the battle on Peridea
While Ezra, Hera, and the New Republic face off against Thrawn, Ahsoka and Sabine are exploring Peridea. In the trailer, Anakin references the power Baylan is seeking, which is strong enough to "end wars." The way Baylan talked about that power in Season 1, it sounds intense — certainly capable of asserting a paradigm shift on the galaxy. And going off that statue we see at the end of Season 1, it apparently has something to do with the Force Wielders of Mortis, first introduced way back in "The Clone Wars."
The "Ahsoka" Season 2 trailer shows Baylan trudging through harsh landscapes, while Ahsoka and Sabine unlock ancient ruins, solving more "Legend of Zelda" dungeon puzzles in an effort to beat him to the punch. We see Shin Hati tracking her master as well, though he spurns her at the end of Season 1, leaving her stranded. Another shot shows Shin battling a yellow-lightsaber-wielding Huyang (David Tennant) in what looks like an effort to steal his and Ahsoka's ship.
There isn't much explicit in the trailer to point the arrow directly back at Mortis, but that just means that FIloni is keeping his cards close to his chest. It seems inevitable that this new season will get quite deep into the eldritch history of the Force in one way or another.
Ezra Bridger vs. the Nightsisters of Dathomir
The other big sequence we see in the "Ahsoka" Season 2 trailer is a battle where Ezra and a platoon of New Republic soldiers face off against Thrawn's Stormtroopers and, from the looks of it, Nightsisters. The dark side Force witches played a major role in Season 1, which ended with Thrawn bringing a whole ship full of what appeared to be coffins into the orbit of Dathomir, the Nightsister planet. Now, he seems to have a host of both Nightsisters and loyal Imperial soldiers at his beck and call.
It's hard to identify many details in the fight due to the heavy fog. But it seems that this is a battle on Dathomir itself, which we see from orbit in another trailer shot. Ezra battles against the golden-masked Captain Enoch (Wes Chatham), who wields a magical flaming green sword very similar to the Blade of Talzin, which Morgan Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto) used in Season 1 before her death. It may well be the same blade, but it's hard to tell in the moment.
"Ahsoka" Season 2 launches on Disney+ on January 20, 2027.