Ahsoka: Heir To The Empire Is A Pivotal Star Wars Story (Despite Not Being Canon)

Joining the vastly-expanding Disney+ "Star Wars" library next is "Ahsoka," with Rosario Dawson once again playing the popular Togruta Force-user. While it's great to see the now-iconic character receive a live-action spotlight all her own, fans are really buzzing about the series since it's a spiritual successor to "Star Wars Rebels," featuring the likes of Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) and Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo). Additionally, it will feature the return of the cold and calculating Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen), who gave the "Rebels" crew quite a run for their money previously.

Naturally, Thrawn's post-"Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi" presence has fans of the non-canon Legends continuity particularly excited. Back in 1991, the Chiss strategist made his debut in the celebrated novel "Heir to the Empire": a story set after the Battle of Endor focused on Thrawn's attempt to somewhat restore the Galactic Empire and use it to crush the New Republic. It and its sequels — "Dark Force Rising" and "The Last Command" — have become the stuff of novelized "Star Wars" legend over the years, with many considering the books to be the "Star Wars" sequel trilogy long before the canon sequel trilogy made it to cinemas.

As great as it is, "Heir to the Empire" and its continuations (collectively known as the "Thrawn" trilogy) don't quite fit the current Disney canon. However, they're still worth a read if you want a rough idea of what the future of the "Star Wars" franchise might look like.