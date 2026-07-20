5 Worst Lightsaber Designs In Star Wars, Ranked

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"This is the weapon of a Jedi Knight. Not as clumsy or random as a blaster. An elegant weapon for a more civilized age."

Obi-Wan Kenobi (Alec Guinness) had that to say about the lightsaber, and he wasn't exaggerating. Ever since "Star Wars" came out in 1977, the lightsaber has become one of the most iconic weapons in cinematic history. There's something clean and tactile about an object that looks like a simple sword but has a burst of light coming out of the hilt. Over the years, numerous variations and improvements have been made on this excellent concept.

Some lightsabers are too overpowered for their own good. But we can't complain too much when the movies, TV shows, and comic books have also been responsible for enhancing the lightsaber in various ways. The best lightsaber designs offer some subtle touches to make the weapon all the more powerful or practical. But some redesigns are total overkill.

In an effort to make the lightsaber "cool," some artists and writers have gone in the opposite direction. You don't need improve something too much that was already stellar. Still, Star Wars has produced some truly awful lightsaber designs over the years. We can't imagine why anyone in that franchise would want to use these five uniquely awful versions.