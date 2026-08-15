Ahsoka Season 2 Trailer: Rosario Dawson And Hayden Christensen Return In First Look [D23]

During D23 — Disney's annual, massive fan event that sort of works like San Diego Comic-Con and features a ton of announcements about the House of Mouse's upcoming projects — "Star Wars" fans finally got some news about "Ahsoka."

Fans of the long-running franchise set in a galaxy far, far away got a glimpse of a trailer for "Ahsoka," which stars Rosario Dawson as the titular former Jedi apprentice Ahsoka Tano. In recent years, "Star Wars" TV shows have earned a ton of acclaim from critics — "Andor," for example, was beloved by critics and audiences alike — while movies like "The Mandalorian and Grogu" end up flopping at the box office. With this in mind, it makes sense that, at D23, we got news about one of the universe's buzziest shows, which co-stars Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Rory McCann (who replaced the late, great Ray Stevenson), Hayden Christiansen (reprising his role as Anakin Skywalker from the prequels), "Andor" standout Genevieve O'Reilly, and the voice of "Doctor Who" vetean David Tennant.

In this trailer, we see Ahsoka and Anakin return, as well as a declaration of war against the Rebel Alliance. So what else do you need to know about Season 2 of "Ahsoka?"