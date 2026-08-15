Ahsoka Season 2 Trailer: Rosario Dawson And Hayden Christensen Return In First Look [D23]
During D23 — Disney's annual, massive fan event that sort of works like San Diego Comic-Con and features a ton of announcements about the House of Mouse's upcoming projects — "Star Wars" fans finally got some news about "Ahsoka."
Fans of the long-running franchise set in a galaxy far, far away got a glimpse of a trailer for "Ahsoka," which stars Rosario Dawson as the titular former Jedi apprentice Ahsoka Tano. In recent years, "Star Wars" TV shows have earned a ton of acclaim from critics — "Andor," for example, was beloved by critics and audiences alike — while movies like "The Mandalorian and Grogu" end up flopping at the box office. With this in mind, it makes sense that, at D23, we got news about one of the universe's buzziest shows, which co-stars Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Rory McCann (who replaced the late, great Ray Stevenson), Hayden Christiansen (reprising his role as Anakin Skywalker from the prequels), "Andor" standout Genevieve O'Reilly, and the voice of "Doctor Who" vetean David Tennant.
In this trailer, we see Ahsoka and Anakin return, as well as a declaration of war against the Rebel Alliance. So what else do you need to know about Season 2 of "Ahsoka?"
The second season of Ahsoka has been in the works for some time now
In case you're unfamiliar with Rosario Dawson's lead character Ahsoka, here's a quick backstory on the woman who leads, well, "Ahsoka." First introduced in "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" in 2008, Ahsoka Tano leaves the Jedi order behind to chart her own path but is shocked, in "Star Wars Rebels," to discover that Anakin Skywalker has also abandoned the Jedis. Still, a live-action version of Ahsoka didn't appear until Dawson originated the role in "The Mandalorian," and after that crossover, she got her own series on Disney+.
Don't worry, though; if you're behind on your Star Wars lore, you don't necessarily need to watch every second of "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" or "Star Wars Rebels" to follow her story ... though it wouldn't hurt if you revisited those shows. At the very least, go ahead and binge Season 1 of "Ahsoka" to catch up on everything before Season 2 premieres on Janury 20, 2027.