The Untold Truth Of Ahsoka's Baylan Skoll

"Ahsoka" has finally arrived on Disney+, providing a much-needed follow-up on the many beloved characters introduced throughout Dave Filoni's "Star Wars" series. Along with the titular Ahsoka Tano, much of the show's supporting cast originated in one of Filoni's other shows, like "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" or "Star Wars: Rebels." However, it's one of the show's few newcomers who has managed to steal to show, and will likely have both casual viewers and long-time fans alike debating his mysterious past.

That character is Baylan Skoll, one of the show's main antagonists. Played by the late Ray Stevenson, Baylan Skoll is a former member of the Jedi Order, though much of his past remains a mystery thus far. One of the most interesting aspects of Skoll's character is that in many ways, his story mirrors that of Ahsoka Tano. Both are former members of the Jedi Order who survived the purge, and neither seem to fully ascribe to the light or dark side of the Force. But while Ahsoka has always leaned towards the light, Baylan Skoll seems to embrace the dark. Here's everything you need to know about the latest "Star Wars" antagonist.