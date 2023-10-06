The Ending Of Ahsoka Season 1 Explained

Contains spoilers for "Ahsoka" Season 1

Creator Dave Filoni's first full live-action "Star Wars" project has come to an end with the finale of "Ahsoka" Season 1, which leaves viewers with a bunch of major cliffhangers. The core plot of the show — the search for Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi) and Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) — gets wrapped up in a decisive if not entirely satisfying way, but the real drama seems to be on the horizon. Whether that comes in a second season, "The Mandalorian" Season 4, or Filoni's planned New Republic-era "Star Wars" movie remains to be seen.

Still, there's plenty to dig into within the eight episodes of "Ahsoka" Season 1. That's especially true in the back half, as the story really picks up once all of the characters arrive at the planet Peridea in a distant new galaxy. Along the way, we get lots of "Star Wars Rebels" nods, some fun "Clone Wars" flashbacks, and a ton of new lore about the nature of the universe. All in all, it's been an eventful season, if one that stumbled at times when it came to pacing and core character development.

But what about the next chapter? Let's dig a little deeper into the ending of "Ahsoka" Season 1 and explore what really happened, what it means, and where we could be going next.