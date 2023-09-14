Ahsoka Episode 5 Gives Two Major Star Wars Characters Their Live Action Debut

Rex isn't the only live-action "Star Wars" debut in the Siege of Mandalore flashback of "Ahsoka" Episode 5. We also see Gar Saxon, a fearsome Mandalorian warrior and a minor villain in both "The Clone Wars" and "Star Wars Rebels." Like with Rex, we don't see Saxon's face, but his armor gives him away.

As Ahsoka battles Mandalorians with her blue lightsabers — weapons she only ever uses during this particular campaign — there's a shot of Saxon aiming a blaster at her. You can tell him apart from other Mandalorians because of his helmet, which has horns arranged around the top to mimic Darth Maul. Maul is the ruler of Mandalore at the time, albeit from the shadows, and the super commandos loyal to him emblazon their armor with black and red accents in his honor. As the leader of this faction, Saxon takes his devotion one step further by adding the horns as well.

What's curious is that in the "Ahsoka" flashback scene, several of the Mandalorians have the horned helmets. We even see Ahsoka take one down, despite her not defeating Saxon personally in the "Clone Wars" version of the battle. In the animated series, Saxon is the only Mandalorian with that particular armor detail, making this aesthetic decision a bit confusing. Maybe the dream sequence is altering history, turning every Mandalorian Ahsoka fought into a copy of Saxon. Or maybe Dave Filoni just thought it would look cooler in live action if all of the Mandalorians had the horns. Either way, this represents Saxon debuting outside the animated world. He doesn't speak, though, so technically he still hasn't been cast in live action. In the animated shows, he's voiced by the late Ray Stevenson, who plays Baylan Skoll in "Ahsoka."