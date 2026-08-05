Spider-Man: Brand New Day Characters With More Meaning Than You Realized
"Spider-Man: Brand New Day" has broken box office records left and right by offering us the best live-action Spidey story in decades. It also gives us a commendably complex and heartfelt story that brings rich humanity to Peter Parker (Tom Holland) as he focuses on being Spider-Man while opting against reviving the relationships he lost following the memory-wiping spell cast by Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) at the end of "Spider-Man: No Way Home."
"Brand New Day" has a fairly robust cast of characters, and like any Marvel Cinematic Universe project, it features plenty of Easter eggs and leaves us with many unanswered questions. Many of its biggest mysteries extend to a surprisingly large chunk of the film's characters, many of whom serve far more greater roles in the comics than they do in the movie. Let's take a look at all the "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" characters who mean far more than you thought.
Jean DeWolff
If you're a fan of "The Bear," you already know what Lisa Colón-Zayas can do as Jean DeWolff from "Spider-Man: Brand New Day." In all likelihood, there is a reason why an actor of the Emmy winner's caliber was cast to play Detective DeWolff.
The comic book version of Jean DeWolff is a captain instead of a detective, and much like the version in the movie, she's essentially Spider-Man's version of Commissioner Jim Gordon from the Batman franchise. Hailing from a cop family, DeWolff is Spider-Man's staunch ally and associates with other New York-based superheroes as needed. She's a very capable officer who is known to personally bring the fight to actual supervillains. Unfortunately, she's killed by her ex, a vigilante cop known as Sin-Eater — only to be eventually resurrected (and killed again) in true comic book style.
In the comics, DeWolff is a significantly younger character than in "Brand New Day," and one of her notable personal traits is her secret love for Spider-Man. The movie reimagines DeWolff as a mentor relationship that slowly transforms into a genuine friendship, which is arguably more fitting considering how much "Brand New Day" is already juggling. All In all, DeWolff is one of the more notable Spider-Man police characters, and it wouldn't be surprising to see Colón-Zayas reprise the role in future projects.
Mac Gargan
Michael Mando's Mac "Scorpion" Gargan has been around since "Spider-Man: Homecoming," but "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" finally sees him in his iconic Scorpion costume from the comics. One of the more prominent members of Spider-Man's rogues gallery, the comic book version of MacDonald "Mac" Gargan starts out as a private investigator, becoming Scorpion after J. Jonah Jameson pays a shady scientist to turn him into a superhuman with a scorpion-themed battle suit — all so he can defeat Spider-Man, naturally. Jameson knows how to bear a grudge.
As a long-serving Spider-Man antagonist, Scorpion has been around the block for a while, turning up in various capacities and donning an evolving arsenal of dangerous costumes. However, his most interesting phase from the MCU standpoint is his tenure as the Venom symbiote's host. Looking like a combination of the traditional Venom and Gargan's Scorpion suit, this version of Venom is truly fearsome. With the symbiote's aid, Gargan has even posed as Spider-Man himself during the Dark Avengers storyline. Gargan's ongoing presence in the Marvel Cinematic Universe offers us the possibility to see all this in glorious live-action one of these days.
Tombstone
Tombstone (Marvin "Krondon" Jones III) is one of many blink-and-you-miss-them cameo villains at the beginning of "Spider-Man: Brand New Day," serving to illustrate what Peter has been up to during the four-year time skip. Understandably, this leaves Tombstone as a severely underdeveloped figure in the movie.
In the comics, Lonnie "Tombstone" Lincoln is considerably more prominent. A strong bulletproof albino mafioso, he's notorious for his unsettling look and sharp, filed teeth. He's one of the many recurring villains regularly encountered by Spider-Man and Marvel's other street-level superheroes. His superpowers and organized crime connections make him a devastating opponent with a penchant for surviving deadly situations.
The reason Tombstone isn't featured more in "Brand New Day" is probably more complicated than mere screen time issues. Versions of the character have appeared in multiple Spider-Man shows as of late, which was a pretty good indicator that he was never going to be a major antagonist for "Brand New Day." Eugene Byrd's Lonnie is a prominent cast member of "Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man," to the point that the show's first season puts heavy focus on his supervillain origin story. A version of Lonnie Lincoln also turns up on "Spider-Noir," played by Abraham Popoola — who, incidentally, is also featured in the MCU as Dag from "The Marvels."
Tarantula
As pointed out in our "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" trailer breakdown, the film's opening montage features a nod to Spider-Man's appearance on the cover of "The Amazing Spider-Man" #134, which dropped in 1974. Drawn by John Romita and Danny Crespi, the cover features Spidey in dangerous ferry combat against the supervillain Tarantula, which "Brand New Day" recreates with gusto.
In the film, Tarantula is such a small presence that the actor portraying him isn't even credited. As you might suspect, the comic version of the character has a larger role. There, Tarantula is Anton Miguel Rodriguez, a brutal South American mercenary from the fictional country of Delvadia. While he starts out without superpowers, he complements his martial arts prowess with deadly, drug-laced spikes in his gloves and boots. He eventually receives a power-up that turns him into a monstrous spider-human hybrid, which makes him considerably more powerful and dangerous.
Considering Spider-Man's strength level even before his power-up near the end of the movie, it's no big shock that "Brand New Day" relegates the powerless Tarantula to cameo status. Still, his place in Spider-Man's comic book history makes it fitting to see him in a live-action story that specifically focuses on Spidey serving as the street-level New York City hero we know him as.
Boomerang
Aidan Kennedy's Boomerang turns up as another cameo from a comparatively low-ranking Spider-Man enemy. In "Spider-Man: Brand New Day," he's only seen briefly throwing multiple boomerangs at Spidey, but in the comics, he gets far more attention.
Frederick "Boomerang" Myers is pretty much what it says on the tin: A supervillain with the unfortunate gimmick of using trick boomerangs to commit crimes. As a means of locomotion, he also has jet thrusters built in his boots. A former baseball pitcher, Boomerang is as accurate as they come. However, he's still just a human, which means he's not particularly high on Spider-Man's list of powerful threats — even after receiving power-ups on the way, from new suits to a Venom-style symbiote that turns him into a monstrous Spider-Man-like creature known as Comeback.
Outside supervillainy, Fred Myers has also made an impression on Spider-Man's life. Notably, he spends some time as Peter Parker's roommate, and even befriends him, leading to amusing team-up antics between Spider-Man and Boomerang. This is the kind of storyline few key Spider-Man villains could get away with, which makes Boomerang stand out.
Ramrod
Ramrod (Billy Clements) serves as the biggest joke among the movie's villain cameos. All we see of him is Spider-Man easily dodging his headbutt attack and sending him into a sturdy brick wall. Though the incident is left unaddressed, the grander context suggests that Ramrod is or at least works for one of the New York crime bosses that Spider-Man fights and defeats early in the game — and that the villain's efficiency against the superhero clearly leaves something to be desired.
The power and mechanical body parts that Ramrod displays during his minuscule screen time don't come out of nowhere. His comic version boasts a similar set of cybernetic head and torso enhancements as the MCU character, but that's just part of his deal. In the comics, Ramrod has significant cybernetic enhancements that give him great strength, speed, and other physical abilities that make him a legitimate danger. He is, however, no mob boss. Instead, the original Ramrod is a construction crew leader who receives dangerous injuries, and gets turned into a cyborg. It's essentially a construction-themed version of Robocop's origin story, only the end result is a villain.
Sheila Rivera
The presence of Zabryna Guevara's Sheila Rivera is the movie's most direct reference to the events of "Daredevil: Born Again" Season 2, and if the movie's obvious four-year time skip wasn't enough, her presence effectively confirms that the events of the film take place after. Here, we see Rivera as the interim mayor of New York City, presenting Spider-Man with the key to the city. Before this, the last time we saw her was during the events of "Born Again," when she was serving as then-mayor Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk's (Vincent D'Onofrio) Chief of Staff.
Rivera is a capable political operator who originally came into Fisk's orbit as the villain's mayoral campaign manager. For much of Fisk's tenure, she serves as a voice of reason to varying degrees of success and lives to tell the tale, despite the low survival rate of those in the villain's inner circle. As a political expert with an evident knack for surviving even the direst of circumstances, she's a natural holdover from the old regime after the explosive ending of "Born Again" Season 2.
Ned Leeds
From his ability to build a Spider-Tracker app to his knack for using sling rings without any real training, Jacob Batalon's Ned Leeds is a man of many talents. However, Peter Parker's best friend prior to Doctor Strange's mass memory erasure has a darker side in the comics.
On the printed page, Ned Leeds is a reporter who continuously finds himself as a serious suspect whenever the Green Goblin-like supervillain Hobgoblin turns up. Ned is so associated with the villain that for a long time, many thought the two are one and the same — even in-universe. Yet, Ned's actually more of a professional scapegoat who keeps getting dragged into Hobgoblin-adjacent operations without actually being the threat. The fearsome villain's true identity typically turns out to be Roderick Kingsley, Jason Macendale Jr., or someone else. Ned does eventually don the Hobgoblin costume in battle, but even then, Kingsley's Hobgoblin is also around and is more prominent in the role.
Batalon has teased a possible dark Hobgoblin future for Ned in the past, and as long as he's part of the franchise, there's always a possibility that the MCU will explore some version of the character's Hobgoblin connections. After all, the live-action Ned is good with gadgets and has a borderline obsessive fascination with Spider-Man, so he already has the makings of a villain should the MCU desire.
Cindy
Shannon Young Cho's Cindy is one of the students who appears during Bruce Banner's (Mark Ruffalo) lecture, and her name might cause fans of the superhero Silk to perk up. It's entirely possible that this Cindy is the MCU version of her civilian identity, Cindy Moon. Silk is a young woman with similar powers as Spider-Man, with the twist that she's weaker, more agile, possesses a more complex spider-sense called "silk sense," and can weave silky webbing from her fingertips. Somewhat inconveniently, a side effect of Peter and Cindy's powers is that they also share a strong physical attraction.
The untold truth of Marvel's Silk is pretty devastating. Bitten by the same spider that gave Peter his powers, she's closely associated with the comic books' "Spider-Verse" storyline that sees a vampiric supervillain called Morlun and his family devour people with spider powers across realities. To escape this fate, Cindy spends 10 years locked away in a bunker all by herself. Despite this tragic backstory, she has proven to be a tenacious and resourceful member of Marvel's spider-family.
Incidentally, it should be noted that Cindy Moon has already appeared in the MCU, as one of Peter's fellow Midtown School of Science and Technology classmates. Tiffany Espensen portrays her in "Spider-Man: Homecoming" and "Avengers: Infinity War." It's unclear whether Cho's character is intended to be the same Cindy, but it seems unlikely that the MCU would have two separate Spidey-adjacent characters with this exact same meaningful name.
Sara Grey
Jean Grey's (Sadie Sink) older sister Sara (Olivia Booth-Ford) is a driving force in the young mutant's crusade against Damage Control in the movie, and Sara's death during the organization's experiments is the tragic twist that unlocks Jean's full, frightening power. Sara Grey also exists in the comics, but fans of "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" wouldn't recognize that version of the character.
The comics Sara isn't a telepathic mutant like Jean, but a regular, powerless person. She's an adult, married woman whose grandest story arc sees the sisters kidnapped by supervillain Attuma. She approves of her sister despite humanity's overall fear of mutants, which proves to be her undoing: Sara and her husband are murdered for publicly advocating positive human-mutant relations.
Sara eventually returns as a heroine called Beacon, who's able to activate potential superpowers in people. However, this version is simply an energy creation Jean makes after unwittingly messing with the timeline, so the "real" Sara remains dead.
The Hand
Improbably, the final physical antagonists of "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" are the ninja gang known as the Hand. They give Spidey a surprisingly hard time, what with being mind-controlled by Jean Grey and receiving backup from similarly-puppeteered Damage Control troops. It might seem strange, but the Hand do fit the film's moderately street-level "small potatoes" sensibilities.
After all, the Hand are the ultimate antagonists of the street-level Defenders Saga stories, and "The Defenders" show concludes with the defeat of Alexandra Reid (Sigourney Weaver) and other Hand leaders, scattering the organization in the wind. Bringing this particular threat to face Spider-Man is a fun way to underline the film's grassroots nature.
The live-action Hand have been excellent antagonists for Marvel's TV shows, especially Madame Gao (Wai Ching Ho) and Elektra Natchios (Élodie Yung). In the comics, the organization's history is far more extensive. They debuted in 1981, and their in-universe history goes back to the 16th century. They serve as all-purpose evil ninjas for the likes of Daredevil and Wolverine to battle, but they're far more closely associated with various dark forces both Earthly and paranormal. The Hand have an extensive mythology and access to magical powers that allow for things like resurrecting powerful warriors. At one point or another, Daredevil, Kingpin, and even the Punisher have either led or served the organization, either as victims of circumstance or to reach their own goals.
Bill Metzger
Bill Metzger (Tramell Tillman), the boss of Damage Control, turns out to be the ultimate antagonist of "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" when he's revealed to be conducting unsavory experiments on superpowered people — namely Sara Grey, who dies during one of them. Metzger makes the point of telling Jean that he doesn't consider the Greys worthy of their abilities, which is why he tries to reproduce their powers in order to give them two more "suitable" candidates.
While this version of Metzger is somewhat similar to the comic book one in that he doesn't think highly of powerful mutants whose abilities are effectively genetic crapshoot, there are some major differences. The William Metzger from the comics isn't as much a government man with an agenda as he is a leader aspirant. He's a militia commander who worms his way into politics on an anti-mutant platform, using populism and fearmongering as weapons and even turning one of his men into a superpowered mutant slayer.
Unfortunately for the very Nazi-coded Metzger, his crusade is short-lived. As a holocaust survivor, Magneto has seen his share of this sort of thing. He unceremoniously ends Metzger's aspirations by sending him on a one-way trip to space, sans spacesuit.
The Building Manager
Finally, let's get really deep with a one-scene character who doesn't even get a name in the movie. "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" brings back one element of the Spider-Man mythos that has been absent since the Tobey Maguire era: The atrocious landlord. Here, Johnny Myers plays the unnamed building manager who rents Pete his asbestos-riddled hideout-slash-apartment that would be grossly unfit for anyone without super endurance. Though we barely spend any time with the building manager character, a guy who gleefully rents a property this hazardous is a clear throwback to the rent-hungry Raimi-era slumlord, Mr. Ditkovich (Elya Baskin).
Even Ditkovich isn't the original model, though. Both he and the "Brand New Day" building manager owe their existence to Mamie Muggins, Peter's landlady who was introduced in 1974 and promptly became a regular obstacle in maintaining his secret identity. Though Mamie is no villain, her various noise complaints and demands for rent have probably caused more trouble for Peter than most of his rogues gallery. As such, it's nice to see the landlord trope back in Spider-Man's live-action adventures.