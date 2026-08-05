Spider-Man: Brand New Day Characters With More Meaning Than You Realized

If you're a fan of "The Bear," you already know what Lisa Colón-Zayas can do as Jean DeWolff from "Spider-Man: Brand New Day." In all likelihood, there is a reason why an actor of the Emmy winner's caliber was cast to play Detective DeWolff.

The comic book version of Jean DeWolff is a captain instead of a detective, and much like the version in the movie, she's essentially Spider-Man's version of Commissioner Jim Gordon from the Batman franchise. Hailing from a cop family, DeWolff is Spider-Man's staunch ally and associates with other New York-based superheroes as needed. She's a very capable officer who is known to personally bring the fight to actual supervillains. Unfortunately, she's killed by her ex, a vigilante cop known as Sin-Eater — only to be eventually resurrected (and killed again) in true comic book style.

In the comics, DeWolff is a significantly younger character than in "Brand New Day," and one of her notable personal traits is her secret love for Spider-Man. The movie reimagines DeWolff as a mentor relationship that slowly transforms into a genuine friendship, which is arguably more fitting considering how much "Brand New Day" is already juggling. All In all, DeWolff is one of the more notable Spider-Man police characters, and it wouldn't be surprising to see Colón-Zayas reprise the role in future projects.