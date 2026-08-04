5 Box Office Records Broken By Spider-Man: Brand New Day

If we all existed in the Spider-Man universe, the front page of every copy of The Daily Bugle would be plastered with announcements over how "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" blew everyone away at the box office. This Destin Daniel Cretton directorial effort scored $360 million in its first three days of North American play. That's the biggest domestic opening weekend record in history, dethroning the $357 million "Avengers: Endgame" bow from 2019 for that eye-popping honor. "Spider-Man: No Way Home" opening to $260 million in December 2021 was already staggering, and yet "Brand New Day" somehow outpaced those massive numbers.

When a movie like "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" secures this kind of financial success, it's hard to comprehend all the box office feats a single movie secures. After all, it isn't just the North American opening weekend record that "Brand New Day" nabbed. There's a whole treasure trove of other box office milestones that this motion picture also broke, with five of them being especially impressive. The notable box office records of "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" put into perspective just how lucrative this tentpole was, and not just confined to domestic audiences.

Moviegoers from all around the globe showed up in gargantuan numbers to "Brand New Day," ensuring it broke numerous box office records. Peter Parker (Tom Holland) is always stuck in a funk, but maybe these achievements would cheer him up.