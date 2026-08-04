5 Box Office Records Broken By Spider-Man: Brand New Day
If we all existed in the Spider-Man universe, the front page of every copy of The Daily Bugle would be plastered with announcements over how "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" blew everyone away at the box office. This Destin Daniel Cretton directorial effort scored $360 million in its first three days of North American play. That's the biggest domestic opening weekend record in history, dethroning the $357 million "Avengers: Endgame" bow from 2019 for that eye-popping honor. "Spider-Man: No Way Home" opening to $260 million in December 2021 was already staggering, and yet "Brand New Day" somehow outpaced those massive numbers.
When a movie like "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" secures this kind of financial success, it's hard to comprehend all the box office feats a single movie secures. After all, it isn't just the North American opening weekend record that "Brand New Day" nabbed. There's a whole treasure trove of other box office milestones that this motion picture also broke, with five of them being especially impressive. The notable box office records of "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" put into perspective just how lucrative this tentpole was, and not just confined to domestic audiences.
Moviegoers from all around the globe showed up in gargantuan numbers to "Brand New Day," ensuring it broke numerous box office records. Peter Parker (Tom Holland) is always stuck in a funk, but maybe these achievements would cheer him up.
Best opening per theater average for a wide release
For the longest time, the biggest opening weekend per theater averages (the estimated amount a movie grosses at each venue during its initial debut) belonged to titles opening in limited release. They had fewer theaters at their disposal, but these releases were so buzzy that people came out in droves to the select theaters playing them. Thus, prior to 2026, the only wide release that scored an opening weekend per theater average above $60,000 was 2019's "Avengers: Endgame."
While 1994's "The Lion King" grossing $793,376 per theater over its limited release debut, the overall biggest per theater average ever, is one of those box office records that will likely never be broken, the opening per theater average record for a wide release was just procured by "Spider-Man: Brand New Day." With $80,252 per theater, "Brand New Day" left Endgame's $76,601 figure in the dust. "Brand New Day" also edged out major limited releases like "Black Swan" ($80,211), "Up in the Air" ($78,763), and "Boyhood" ($77,523), among many others, an impressive feat for a feature dropping in 4,487 locations.
All these numbers simply indicate that "Brand New Day" was packing individual theaters at a staggering rate for a wide release opener.
Spidey thwipped up the biggest single day gross ever
From the start, "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" was a box office behemoth destined to destroy records like The Hulk obliterates concrete walls. Its domestic opening day was $169.3 million, a noticeable increase over the previous record holder, "Avengers: Endgame" and its $157.46 million debut. It left all prior Spider-Man adventures in the dust, with a 39% increase from the $121.96 million opening day of "Spider-Man: No Way Home." That $169.3 million opening day was also already bigger than the three-day domestic launches of "Spider-Man 3" and "Spider-Man: Homecoming."
Interestingly, "Brand New Day" still holds onto this record even considering it grossed $72 million of that opening day sum from Thursday showings that began at noon. Removing that figure from the equation and "Brand New Day" still grossed $97.3 million on its opening day. That just narrowly edged out the $96.7 million opening day sum of "Avengers: Endgame" when subtracting its $60 million worth of Thursday night showings. Any way you slice it, "Brand New Day" is the new champion of domestic opening days.
This doesn't just amplify how hilarious it is that Sony bought Spider-Man's film rights for $7 million. It also further changed the box office game, redefining the ceiling for how much money movies could amass in North America on their opening days.
Brand New Day scored the biggest Hollywood movie opening ever in India
Let's make like Peter Parker in "Spider-Man: Far From Home" and travel overseas for a moment. The record-shattering "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" box office didn't just stay in North America. Key international territories also flocked to this movie. That included moviegoers in India, who showed up to the tune of $35.4 million. That gives "Brand New Day" the biggest Hollywood opening weekend ever in India by a major margin and the country's sixth biggest opening weekend ever for any film. To boot, within its first four days of release, it became the third biggest Hollywood title ever in India.
Given that a trio of Marvel Cinematic Universe movies featuring Spider-Man were already among the top five biggest Hollywood movies ever in India before "Brand New Day" premiered, this new adventure anchored by Tom Holland's web-slinger resonating in the country shouldn't be a surprise. Even with that track record, the massive numbers for "Brand New Day" in India is tremendous. After all, it's often a crapshoot whether or not splashy American blockbusters can make a dent in this country given the competition from local tentpoles like "Kalki 2898 AD," "Pushpa 2: The Rule," or "RRR," among many others.
"Spider-Man: Brand New Day," though, was so bog that its record-shattering went global, and it had no issues making history in this territory.
Biggest opening weekend ever in Brazil
Brazil is a country rich with amazing cinema with practically flawless gems like "Central Station," "The Given Word," and "Bacurau." Brazilian audiences also often show up in great numbers for major American titles, so it wasn't surprising that "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" made a pretty centavo in this territory, especially after "Spider-Man: No Way Home" made a fortune in this country. However, "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" annihilated all pre-release box office expectations by scoring the biggest opening weekend ever in Brazil for any movie, locally or internationally produced.
"Brand New Day" opened to $23.8 million in Brazil, reaffirming Spider-Man's enduring appeal in this country. Back in 2002, Brazil contributed a mighty $17.53 million to the worldwide gross of "Spider-Man," above its grosses in other key territories like South Korea and Australia. Nearly 25 years later, this web-crawler has only grown more beloved in Brazil. Out of all "Brand New Day" opening weekends for individual international territories, Brazil provided the sixth biggest debut, outpacing Germany, Australia, and Italy.
Only time will tell if "Brand New Day" can dethrone "Inside Out 2" to become the biggest movie ever in Brazil, though the odds sure do look good. Now if only some of Brazil's homegrown masterpieces could secure "Brand New Day-"sized box office success in North America.
First $220+ million opener outside of December or April
Among the biggest opening weekend record holders of all time, there's a common theme between their releases. Before "Spider-Man: Brand New Day," every single movie that opened to $220+ million domestically opened either in December or the final weekend of April. Prior to July 2026, only two July releases (2019's "The Lion King" and "Deadpool and Wolverine") had debuted to $190+ million. Once upon a time, July routinely housed record shattering domestic opening weekends thanks to titles like "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest," "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2," and "The Dark Knight."
However, starting in the mid-2010s, the biggest movies were launched either at the start of the summer or just before the various December holidays in North America. July has still produced modern financial juggernauts, like the box office behemoth "Barbie." However, the biggest $220+ million North American opening weekends seemed the exclusive domain of two months. "Brand New Day," meanwhile, kicked off its theatrical run in the penultimate month of the summer, leaving those December and April tentpoles behind.
Like "It" scoring a $123 million bow in the "dead zone" of September, "Brand New Day" was a vibrant reminder that record obliterating box office hits can launch anywhere. "The Dark Knight" and "Dead Man's Chest" would be proud seeing July produce such box office numbers again.