Where You've Seen Jean DeWolff From Spider-Man: Brand New Day Before

Liza Colón-Zayas is a prime example of an actor who works her craft in comparative obscurity for a long time, only to become a familiar face with a bang. Before "Spider-Man: Brand New Day," her most prominent role was Tina Marrero, the change-resistant and sarcastic but ultimately loving and dedicated line cook on FX's kitchen comedy-drama phenomenon "The Bear." While she's hardly the most likable "The Bear" character at first, she embraces the opportunity for growth under Carmy Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White) and becomes one of the strongest pillars in her kitchen family. For this role, Colón-Zayas won a deserved Primetime Emmy for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series in 2024 — the first Latina performer to scoop that award.

Before her "The Bear" fame, Colón-Zayas had already been working for a long time. From the mid-1990s onwards she put in steady stream of guest appearances on shows like "Sex and the City," "House," and "Dexter" before starting to land bigger recurring roles, most prominently as Principal Fallow on the OWN drama "David Makes Man" and Rita in the HBO psychological drama "In Treatment." She's also appeared in several movies, such as Paul Greengrass' 9/11 drama "United 93" and James DeMonaco's dystopian horror "The Purge: Election Year," which came third in Looper's ranking of every "The Purge" movie. Colón-Zayas also has a background in theater: She's a founding member of the non-profit LAByrinth Theater Company and has appeared in a number of plays both on and off Broadway.

Given her role in the latest Spider-Man movie, it wouldn't be surprising if Colón-Zayas became a fixture in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After all, the ending of "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" potentially sets up another Spidey movie.