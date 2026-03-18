Spider-Man: Brand New Day Trailer Breakdown: 16 Major Reveals & Easter Eggs

The first trailer for "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" shows Tom Holland's Marvel hero swinging back into action in impressive fashion. After the ending of 2021's "Spider-Man: No Way Home" left Peter Parker effectively alone in the world, the friendly neighborhood MCU Spidey is closer to his traditional comic book sad-sack status than he's ever been.

This doesn't stop trouble from finding him, of course. As the trailer shows, New York City is full of supervillains who are very keen on clashing with Spider-Man. What's more, it seems that Mr. Parker himself is undergoing some very strange transformations that may very well end up changing his status quo in a significant fashion.

Apart from all this, the trailer is a very traditional MCU one, in that it's jam-packed with small details for the sharp-eyed viewer to discover. Here are the 16 big reveals and Easter eggs from the "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" trailer.