Spider-Man: Brand New Day Trailer Breakdown: 16 Major Reveals & Easter Eggs
The first trailer for "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" shows Tom Holland's Marvel hero swinging back into action in impressive fashion. After the ending of 2021's "Spider-Man: No Way Home" left Peter Parker effectively alone in the world, the friendly neighborhood MCU Spidey is closer to his traditional comic book sad-sack status than he's ever been.
This doesn't stop trouble from finding him, of course. As the trailer shows, New York City is full of supervillains who are very keen on clashing with Spider-Man. What's more, it seems that Mr. Parker himself is undergoing some very strange transformations that may very well end up changing his status quo in a significant fashion.
Apart from all this, the trailer is a very traditional MCU one, in that it's jam-packed with small details for the sharp-eyed viewer to discover. Here are the 16 big reveals and Easter eggs from the "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" trailer.
Why the MIT video is significant
From the very first moments in the trailer, we're reminded that Peter Parker isn't in a very happy place. We see him grimly watching a video of his old friend Ned Leeds (Jacob Batalon) and former girlfriend Michelle "MJ" Jones-Watson (Zendaya) enthusing about their MIT studies, and generally being happy.
It would be a heartwarming moment if it wasn't for the fact that neither Ned nor MJ knows who Peter is anymore. As the trailer explains, the events of "Spider-Man: No Way Home" culminated in a mind-wipe scenario where Doctor Strange's (Benedict Cumberbatch) spell saves the world at the expense of making everyone forget who Peter is. Though MJ makes Peter promise that he'll try to reconnect with her afterwards, Peter makes the gutwrenching decision not to do so after finding out that MJ and Ned have been accepted to MIT. This, he reasons, gives them a chance to live a good, safe life without his presence putting them at risk.
The video immediately shows that Peter's decision to leave MJ alone is a bitter pill to swallow. As the rest of the trailer reveals, it may also have been a futile one, since he ends up back on MJ's radar anyway.
Spider-Man is back in New York's good graces
The initial stakes in "Spider-Man: No Way Home" were inherited from 2019's "Spider-Man: Far From Home." Thanks to Quentin "Mysterio" Beck's (Jake Gyllenhaal) machinations, Peter Parker's identity is not only public knowledge but he's a murder suspect, which causes no end of grief to him and those hes close to. Peter goes to Doctor Strange for a spell that erases Spider-Man's secret identity from everyone's memory, which goes awry and jump-starts the multiversal machinations in "No Way Home."
As the "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" trailer makes clear, at least one thing has worked out for Peter: Spider-Man is definitely not seen as a menace anymore. At 0:36 in the trailer, we see that he's very much back in New York City's good graces — so much so that he's receiving the key to the city in a televised ceremony, no less.
Punisher's iconic van is back
The untold truth of the Punisher features all sorts of twists and turns, but only one truly iconic vehicle. The comic books have featured various iterations of Punisher's famous "battle van" over the years, and Jon Bernthal's MCU iteration of Frank Castle used his own version on both the "Daredevil" and "Punisher" series.
After a lengthy absence from the small screen, the ominous black van hits big time in the "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" trailer. The vehicle makes a dynamic entrance at 0:49, slamming into Spider-Man and initiating an entertaining (if violent) back-and-forth between the two dramatically different vigilantes. Judging by the van's tricked-out windscreen gun port and the tools visible on the dashboard, it seems unlikely that this is an ordinary transport vehicle, either. It's still too early to tell how much the battle van will factor in the larger plot, but its very presence is a fun nod to the fans.
Punisher and Spider-Man already know each other
One notable thing about Spider-Man's interactions with the Punisher in the trailer is that the two very clearly know each other. After the van hit, they immediately launch into a familiar, if slightly antagonistic rapport where both seem to be slightly exasperated with each other.
Considering the fact that Frank Castle already appeared on "Daredevil: Born Again" and is therefore a known commodity in the current phase of the MCU, it makes sense that "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" may not bother to use precious screen time to show his first meeting with Spider-Man. Since both characters are New York-based street-level vigilantes, it's perfectly believable that they've bumped into each other in the past. This gives the movie the perfect opportunity to streamline storytelling by just assuming that Punisher and Spidey are already familiar enough with each other's methods and abilities to exchange barbs and casual blows in equal measure.
An anti-vigilante organization is keeping tabs on Spidey
At 1:26 in the trailer, we see Spider-Man getting a full-body scan and his profile appearing on the screen. His subject designation there is "VIGIL-09 unidentified enhanced operative," and the file name-drops an Agent Ramirez as the supervisor of his case.
This little detail gives us two likely options. Since the film takes place in New York City, there's a chance that the file belongs to the Anti-Vigilante Task Force created by Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio) on "Daredevil: Born Again." It certainly wouldn't be unlike them to tackle Spidey. Then again, a hero as powerful as Spider-Man seems a little above their pay grade, and it's possible that the movie doesn't want to tie its plot too tightly into the machinations of "Born Again."
As such, it's more likely that the file actually belongs to the similar federal organization known as the Department of Damage Control, Their agents were last on Peter's tail in "Spider-Man: No Way Home," so even though they may not know his identity anymore, they may well have a file on him.
MJ has a new man
Peter Parker effectively letting MJ go means that MJ has a new man in her life. Eman Esfandi's mysterious character turns up at 1:08 of the trailer, exchanging loving looks with MJ as Peter watches with an appropriately anguished look on his face.
The real question here isn't whether Esfandi's character is out there to romance MJ — he obviously is. What's really interesting is who this guy may actually turn out to be. Looper has already told you that "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" could feature one of Marvel's most controversial characters, Paul Rabin. In the comics, MJ is stranded on an alternate Earth with Paul for years, which leads to a relationship and turns Paul into one of the most prominent wedges the comics have used to keep Peter and MJ apart. If Esfandi does portray the MCU version of Paul, the character might end up playing a similar role in live action, as well.
There are no fewer than two riffs on classic Spidey catchphrases
The MCU has traditionally liked to riff on classic Spider-Man concepts, from devoting as little time to his backstory as possible to hilariously calling the spider-sense "Petey tingle." This trailer is no exception, as we get not one but two references to famous Spidey-themed lines.
First, Peter riffs on the character's classic "With great power comes great responsibility" mantra with his "sometimes Spider-Man has to do the right thing even if it breaks Peter Parker's heart" line. At the very end, MJ meets Peter for what to her is the first time, and immediately calls him a "friendly neighbor" — a fun reference to the classic "Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man" moniker.
Bruce Banner isn't green anymore
It just isn't an MCU "Spider-Man" movie without an older superhero figure to act as a mentor, is it? In "Spider-Man: Brand New Day," said role seems to go to none other than Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo). We first see him at 1:28 of the trailer, as Peter approaches him after a class and asks for his help, presumably to deal with the transformation issues hinted at in multiple shots. After all, who would be a better expert than the world-famous scientist who changes into the Hulk?
Speaking of the Hulk, it's a bit surprising that he's nowhere to be seen here. The MCU has portrayed the character in his green, yet smart Professor Hulk form since "Avengers: Endgame," and he was still very much in that mode on "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law." It's unclear how Bruce has managed to revert into his fully human form, though it's possible that the intricate device he's wearing on his right hand has something to do with this.
The MCU Spider-Man now has organic webbing
At 1:12 of the trailer, a very sick-looking Peter Parker collapses on the floor, only to wake up in a cocoon suspended from the wall of a building. When he tears his way out of the cocoon and falls, he instinctively tries to shoot webs despite not wearing his web-shooter devices — and succeeds. Yes, it looks like the MCU Spider-Man is about to acquire organic webbing, not unlike Tobey Maguire's version of the character.
There are many hints in the trailer that this will involve some sort of transformation, and we even see a shot of Peter with ominous dark eyes that imply that something very strange is happening. If the movie intends to go all-in with this, it's possible that we'll see some version of the monstrous Man-Spider transformation storyline, which kicks off in the "Spider-Man: The Animated Series" episode "Enter the Punisher" in 1995.
Another potential port of call is Paul Jenkins and Lan Medina's "Spectacular Spider-Man" #20 from 2004. Here, Spidey actually transforms into a gigantic spider as part of a convoluted storyline to give him, yes, organic webbing. We'll see if the movie chooses to deploy such dramatic, monstrous transformations. Then again, it would explain why Peter seeks the help of Bruce Banner, who knows a thing or two about such events.
A spider has three life-cycles
Starting at 1:42, a voiceover from actor Keith David tells us about the three life-cycles of spiders, the vulnerability a spider experiences between them, and what happens to the spiders that survive the process. During the first part of this, we see a lot of imagery that seems to spell trouble: A mysterious prisoner in a retro living space built inside a sterile hall, a series of nasty-looking explosions, and Spider-Man opening an armored vehicle to release a consciousness that seems to hop from person to person.
It's unlikely that they just hired Keith David for a quick voiceover job, but whoever he's playing in the movie is nowhere to be seen in the trailer. As such, he'll probably be either a massive MCU red herring or a huge character reveal that they seriously want to keep under wraps for now.
In the latter case, the most knowledgeable Spidey villain on the subject of genetic transformations would be biochemistry-themed mad doctor Miles "The Jackal" Warren, who has been a thorn in the comic book Spidey's side more than once. Of course, if the online rumors about the X-Men having a presence in the movie are correct, David certainly has the presence to play Charles Xavier himself.
Michael Mando's Mac Cargan finally becomes the Scorpion
Ever since Michael Mando's Mac Cargan turned up in 2017's "Spider-Man: Homecoming," the writing was on the wall: The man who would one day become the powerful Spider-Man villain Scorpion is walking around in the MCU. The movie teased his transformation into the supervillain during a prison meeting with Adrian "Vulture" Toomes (Michael Keaton), and it looks like said meeting bore fruit.
At 1:58 of the trailer, Cargan turns up in power armor, advising Spider-Man to stay out of his way and promptly attacking him with the suit's powerful mechanical tail. It's unclear just how big Scorpion's role will be in the grand scheme of things, but the simple fact that he's finally reached the supervillain stage of his criminal career closes one of the bigger loose ends of Spider-Man's MCU era.
Look for Boomerang, Tarantula, and very classic comic book covers
From 2:08 onwards, we're treated to a montage of iconic shots of Spider-Man doing Spider-Man things. First, Spidey swings from a web while carrying a man under one arm. Then, he's dodging the self-explanatory projectiles of the supervillain Boomerang. Finally, he's barely dodging the razor-sharp spiked boots of the deadly Tarantula.
If these gorgeous slo-mo shots seem familiar, it's because they are — to fans of the comics. The first one is a homage to the Jack Kirby-drawn cover of "Amazing Fantasy" #15, Spider-Man's first comic book appearance in 1962, while the Boomerang shot seems to draw inspiration from Erik J. Larsen's 1991 cover of "The Amazing Spider-Man" #345.
The Tarantula one, which just might be the most accurately reproduced homage here, takes us back to John Romita and Danny Crespi's 1974 cover of "The Amazing Spider-Man" #134 – an issue that incidentally also features a face-off between Spider-Man and the Punisher. Still, it's probably reasonable to assume that we don't see a whole lot of either Boomerang or Tarantula beyond the recreation of these covers, given the multitude of things going on in the trailer alone.
The mystery of Sadie Sink endures
Sadie Sink was cast in "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" back in 2025, but you wouldn't necessarily know that if you haven't been paying attention. The trailer definitely doesn't help in this regard, but there are several teases that may or may not reveal details of her mysterious character.
From 1:43 onwards, we see a series of glimpses of one or more mysterious figures. First, there's a woman in a green overall imprisoned in a strange retro cell. Then, a body-hopping entity escapes the body of an elderly lady and uses a SWAT team member's face to smirk at Spider-Man before moving on. Finally, we see an enigmatic hooded figure posing in front of ominous-looking equipment.
It's unclear whether Sink's character is in these scenes, but assuming that she is, we can probably rule out any idea of her being a comics-accurate Mary Jane Watson, Gwen Stacy, or any other traditional Spidey love interest. The fact that these appearances (and Keith David's voiceover) kick in immediately after Bruce Banner mentions mutating DNA might fuel the rumors that Sink's role is actually Jean Grey of the X-Men, which would actually fit the body-hopping scene. Another rumor suggests that Sink is playing Shathra, a wasp-themed predator deity who targets the Spider-people of the multiverse. While this would play into the multiversal themes of "Spider-Man: No Way Home," it remains to be seen whether the MCU will take that big of a swing.
The Hand faces off with an unmasked Spidey
At 2:10, we see one of the most jarring moments in the trailer, as Spider-Man is serenely sitting on the floor as a number of Hand ninjas advance on him. The setting seems to be a prison, and Spidey proceeds to show the first attacker that he's not easily surprised, shattering the ninja's blade with his webs. Notably, Spidey's eyes are dark red in the scene.
This sort of serene confrontation seems very unlike Spider-Man's usual vibe, but style-wise, it might tease another character who's far more at home in brutal ninja battles. The Hand are primarily Daredevil's (Charlie Cox) enemies, and as cameos go, the Man Without Fear would be just about the least surprising possibility out there. After all, he already appeared in "Spider-Man: No Way Home" as Peter's lawyer and has history with both the Punisher and the Hand.
Is someone missing from that big Hand shot?
Spider-Man leaping headfirst in battle against a bunch of ninjas? Undoubtedly cool. But doesn't that last big action shot of the trailer seem like it's missing at least one character? At 2:17, pay attention to the way the lower Hand fighters are facing, and how there seems to be a whole lot of empty space beneath Spider-Man. It's almost like there's supposed to be someone else in there, gearing up to fight alongside Spider-Man.
Now, there's every chance that the shot we see is complete, and some of the ninjas Spidey is about to go to town on are simply directionally challenged. However, until proven otherwise, we can't help but mentally insert another character or two in this particular composition. After all, as we're about to discuss, there's plenty of precedent.
What the trailer doesn't show tells us more than what it actually does
All in all, this is the first trailer for the movie, and Marvel Studios doesn't like to reveal its entire hand at once. The "Avengers: Endgame" trailers lied to us in a great many ways. The "Spider-Man: No Way Home" trailers lied to us as well, erasing two whole multiversal Spider-Men from shots in which they absolutely appeared in the film. Because of this, it's wise to take the big Hand scene above with a pinch of salt, and to treat everything else in the trailer with healthy suspicion, too.
There's so much this trailer leaves unconfirmed. Apart from copious mystery character teases (Sadie Sink, Tramell Tillman, Keith David), there's the fact that one of the biggest announced villains, Marvin Jones III's Tombstone, doesn't even appear in the teaser. Does this mean that he's a yet-to-be-revealed major villain, or a disposable minion who gets 15 seconds of screen time? It's one of many great questions still to be answered as the July 31 release of "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" draws closer.