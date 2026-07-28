Spider-Man: Brand New Day Review - The Best Live-Action Spidey In Decades

Can we thank Christopher Nolan for "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" turning out as good as it did? When acting in "The Odyssey," Tom Holland was stunned by Nolan's careful preparation in contrast to the Marvel Studios method of "shoot a bunch of green-screen material with an unfinished script and make it all work in post." It seems taking part in an auteur blockbuster lit raised the star's standards; speaking about the development of "Brand New Day," Holland told GQ, "I was really able to lay down the law and say, 'We are not going to come to set and figure it out... We need to know why we are making this movie beyond the fact that it's "Spider-Man 4" and they make loads of money and we're going to just have a big summer. Why are we making this movie?'"

Fun as that connection is between this summer's two biggest movies, let's be sure to save our more serious thanks to Destin Daniel Cretton, the director who was able to answer Holland's burning questions of purpose. Now that James Gunn's over running the Distinguished Competition, Cretton might be second only to Ryan Coogler as the most reliable director currently in the Marvel stable. Before its climax fell into formula, "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" had some of the strongest pure action filmmaking in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, while his work on the Disney+ series "Wonder Man" broke from the MCU formula entirely for a charming comedic character study.

"Spider-Man: Brand New Day" is Cretton's best superhero movie yet (his best movie period is still his debut "Short Term 12"). It's on par with "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" in the top tier of post-"Avengers: Endgame" Marvel movies, and it's my favorite live-action Spider-Man movie since Sam Raimi's "Spider-Man 2" all the way back in 2004 (the animated "Spider-Verse" films remain unbeatable). This was not a film made just for money, but one with purpose — its biggest flaw is, if anything, it has too many different purposes fighting for attention and occasionally butting against each other.