Where You've Seen Lonnie Lincoln From Spider-Noir Before

We're getting a double dose of Tombstone this year. After Lonnie Lincoln's origin story unfolded in the 1st season of animated series "Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man," it was announced that he'd be one of the main villains in this summer's "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" — which follows hot on the heels of "Spider-Noir." However, this 1930s-set series offers a far different take on the classic comic book villain than we'll see elsewhere, with showrunner Oren Uziel having said that the writing team aimed to find the "humanity" within a big-bad they saw as more of a "tortured soul".

For this bold revision of Tombstone, the show cast British actor Abraham Popoola, who first burst onto the scene with an award-winning stage performance in a West End production of Shakespeare's "Othello." His Lonnie Lincoln is a similarly complex, tragic figure, with the character's backstory now more grounded and relevant for a period setting still reeling from WWI and the Great Depression.

It's the actor's biggest showcase so far, all but set to take him to the next level in his career. However, we'd be surprised if this was your first time coming across Popoola, as he has already featured in several massive franchises and acclaimed TV series.