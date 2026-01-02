What The Cast Of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Looks Like In Real Life
"Your Friendly Neighbourhood Spider-Man" is a refreshing take on a Peter Parker who's not quite the one we know. Instead of transforming the spectacular Tom Holland into an animated Spider-Man, the show focuses on a young Peter Parker who has to balance his personal life, studies, and an increasingly hectic superhero career — all while navigating a world where some of the most powerful Spider-Man villains have been reimagined in ways the audience wouldn't necessarily expect.
The end result is like seeing one of the comics that set the foundation for "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" or one of the ideas behind Marvel's "What If...?" come to life in a spectacular fashion. Propelled by an inspired plot that remixes Spidey lore in unforeseen ways, Jeff Trammell's show is a delightful if unconventional corner of the sprawling world of Marvel animation, and a talented voice cast brings the show's characters to life. It's high time to give the excellent actors behind the "Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man" their laurels by taking a look at the paths that brought them on the show ... as well as what they look in real life.
Spider-Man, voiced by Hudson Thames
The titular character in "Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man" is a different arachnid from the versions we're used to seeing on the big screen. Just 15 years old and very much starting out, he's even younger and more inexperienced than Tom Holland was when being transformed into a superhero — and quite obviously a different character, despite the many connections the show has to the events of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Much like Holland before he landed his version of the role, the man behind the main character of "Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man" is a comparative unknown. Hudson Thames has plenty of experience, though. He made his screen debut in 2006 and his voice acting debut in 2009. He's worked steadily over the years, moving smoothly from one role to another. His biggest live action streak to date came in the early 2010s, when he played major roles in the comedy shows "Rule in the Mix," "Greetings from Home," "Malibu County," and "The Secret Life of the American Teenager." He's also turned up in guest star roles on popular TV shows like "Criminal Minds," "Mad Men," and "I Think You Should Leave," with Tim Robinson.
Thames is on his way to become something of a go-to Spidey voice for Marvel animation. Before "Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man," he first voiced the character in the 2021 "What If ... ?" Season 1 episode "What If ... Zombies?!" He also reprised that version of the role on the 2025 "What If ... ?" spin-off "Marvel Zombies".
May Parker, voiced by Kari Wahlgren
Aunt May Parker is an instrumental part of Spidey's journey in virtually every major retelling of his story. As befits the protagonist's young age this time out, the "Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man" Aunt May takes her cues from the MCU's Marisa Tomei, who's noticeably younger and more glamorous than the traditional silver-haired depiction of the character.
Fittingly, the show cast an actress with ample experience to portray this pivotal role. Kari Wahlgren is a seasoned performer who has amassed well over 600 professional credits. She's been an in-demand English voice actor for anime and video games since the early 2000s, and has only raised her profile over the years. The sheer volume of her work makes it borderline impossible to rattle off a comprehensive highlight reel, but her more recent work includes voicing Jessica (and a number of other characters) on "Rick and Morty," and Roxanne Featherly (and others) on the "DuckTales" reboot.
Wahlgren's link with Marvel began in the mid-2000s, when she started doing voice work for video games such as Sony's "Spider-Man 3" (2007), in which she voiced Mary Jane Watson. Since then, she's worked on numerous Marvel (and DC) video games and animated projects.
Nico Minoru, voiced by Grace Song
Nico Minoru is an interesting addition to the usual Spider-Man character gallery. An unpretentious goth girl who becomes Peter Parker's best friend and staunch supporter, she later turns out to have magical powers of her own. Nico's an established Marvel character who has previously appeared on TV as part of the cast of Marvel's "Runaways," portrayed there by Lyrica Okano.
Our "Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man" Nico Minoru is voiced by Grace Song. Primarily a screen performer, Song's most prominent credits before the animated show include a small role in the 2018 Oscar Isaac-Olivia Wilde romantic drama "Life Itself" (2018), as well as roles in the romantic comedy "Straight Up" (2019) and the drama "Paper Marriage (2024).
Being a comparative newcomer in the industry, Song fits very well in the MCU's established trend of casting unknowns in key character roles. With "Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man" Season 2 already on the way, it's probably safe to say that Song's voice acting profile is on a dramatic rise.
Lonnie Lincoln, voiced by Eugene Byrd
Perhaps the most surprising character arc on "Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man" belongs to Lonnie Lincoln. Marvel aficionados will be quick to recognize the character's name as the alias of the superpowered crime lord Tombstone, but the show's pleasant jock character from the wrong side of town seems a far cry from the ruthless villain ... that is, until "Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man" reveals that it's actually telling Lonnie's origin story as a Spider-Man antagonist.
It's a big swing that requires big things from the voice actor and Eugene Byrd delivers. This isn't his first time in the Spider-Man rodeo, either — since 2021, he's voiced Miles Morales' (Jakari Fraser and Carter Young) father, Jeff, as part of the cast of "Spidey and His Amazing Friends."
Byrd is a seasoned voice actor who has plied his trade in video games like "The Outer Worlds 2" and "Saints Row," as well as animated projects like "The Legend of Vox Machina" and "The Ghost and Molly McGee." Apart from voice acting, he's known for his numerous TV show roles. Fans might recognize him from his turns as C.J. Cooke on "Reasonable Doubt," Andy Diggle on "Arrow," and Dr. Clark Edison on "Bones."
He's also made his mark on the big screen, appearing in movies like the Eminem drama "8 Mile," Jim Jarmusch's artsy Western "Dead Man," Barry Levinson's crime drama "Sleepers," and Dwight H. Little's guilty pleasure jungle horror "Anacondas: The Hunt for the Blood Orchid."
Norman Osborn, voiced by Colman Domingo
Lonnie Lincoln might be the most surprising character on "Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man," but the most surprising role reversal on the show goes to Norman Osborn. This version of the character is the high-powered CEO of the Oscorp company, like in most iterations. However, this Norman isn't Spider-Man's mortal nemesis, Green Goblin ... at least, not yet. Instead, he recognizes Peter's talents and takes the young superhero under his wing; providing mentorship, resources, and mission control. It remains to be seen just how long this lasts, but for now, Norman occupies the same role to Peter that Tony "Iron Man" Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) does in the MCU.
The man voicing Norman needs no introductions, but he deserves them anyway. One of the most captivating actors of our era, two-time Academy Award nominee Colman Domingo is a stylish acting powerhouse who's ruled screens big and small alike. Domingo's roles as Ali on "Euphoria" and Victor Strand on "Fear the Walking Dead" have made him a well-known figure in the world of television. His many movie roles tackle a wide variety of genres from historical drama ("Lincoln", "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom") and sci-fi action (Edgar Wright's "The Running Man") to horror (Nia DaCosta's "Candyman").
Domingo isn't new to the voice acting game, either. His most famous voice role might be the gargantuan villain Unicron in the 2023 giant robot movie "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts." He's also turned up on multiple podcast series — playing Batman on more than one occasion, no less — and guest starred on notable animated series like "BoJack Horseman" and "American Dad."
Harry Osborn, voiced by Zeno Robinson
Though Norman Osborn plays a radically different role on "Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man" than he does in most Spidey-adjacent media, his son occupies a more traditional position as Peter's good friend ... though this time, he has to contest for the role of bestie with Nico Minoru, which leads to some fun bickering along the way.
Norman is voiced by Zeno Robinson, a prolific voice actor who has worked in the industry since 2007, at a pace that could see him work on over 30 projects in a single calendar year. Like others in the "Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man" cast, Robinson has worked on Marvel projects before, providing voice work for animations like "What If ... ?" and "Spidey and His Amazing Friends," as well as games like "Marvel's Spider-Man 2."
Outside Marvel work, Robinson has worked for a number of popular anime franchises such as "Bleach," "Demon Slayer," "Baki the Grappler," and "Pokémon." He can also often be found in the credits of various popular video games and Western animations.
Otto Octavius, voiced by Hugh Dancy
Even a reimagining like "Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man" benefits from a traditional take on at least one antagonist. Refreshingly, the show uses this approach with Otto "Doctor Octopus" Octavius — a character who has a recent history of being redesigned in animation, courtesy of the excellent Dr. Olivia Octavius (Kathryn Hahn) in "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse."
Our "Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man" Octavius is fairly similar to his classic depiction as a criminal genius who uses a mechanical tentacle harness to fight Spider-Man. The only difference is that this version is the man behind the various superpower gadgets that villains have been using to fight Peter.
The man portraying Otto Octavius is a piece of particularly inspired casting. Thanks to his roles as Nolan Price in "Law & Order" and Will Graham in "Hannibal," Hugh Dancy is far more associated with upholding the law than he is with breaking it ... though "Hannibal" certainly leads him to some grey areas, courtesy of Mads Mikkelsen's titular serial killer. On the other hand, his turn as nascent cult leader Cal Robertson on Hulu's "The Path" also explores some pretty morally ambiguous, well, paths.
Though primarily a screen actor, Dancy has loaned his voice to animated and narrated projects on occasion. He's also a rarity on this list in that "Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man" marks his first foray into superhero media.
Daredevil, voiced by Charlie Cox
Spider-Man's fellow rooftop-hopping New York City superhero, Daredevil, drops by on "Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man" for a classic hero vs. hero fight caused by a misunderstanding. If the Man Without Fear sounds even more familiar than others on this list, you shouldn't be surprised. After all, he's voiced by none other than Charlie Cox, who's portrayed Matt "Daredevil" Murdock for the entirety of the character's live-action journey since the Defenders' Netflix era.
Outside his Daredevil adventures, Cox is a seasoned actor with plenty of projects under his belt. He started his screen acting career in 2002, breaking through in 2007 as Tristan, the main character in Matthew Vaughn's star-studded "Stardust." He continued to work steadily, landing major roles such as Nucky Thompson's (Steve Buscemi) bodyguard and driver Owen Sleater on the HBO period crime drama "Boardwalk Empire" along the way. He's also appeared in movies like the Stephen Hawking biopic "The Theory of Everything" (2014) and the all-star crime caper "King of Thieves" (2018).
On the voice-acting side of things, Cox's credentials aren't quite as varied, but he has already proved that he can deliver here as well. His two voice-acting credits are both from 2025: One is, of course, "Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man." The other was providing the voice of Gustave in the award-winning video game "Clair Obscur: Expedition 33," for which Cox earned a Game Awards nomination for Best Performance.
Pearl Pangan, voiced by Cathy Ang
Instead of Mary Jane Watson or Gwen Stacy, "Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man" Season 1 opts for an inspired romantic interest for Peter Parker. In the comics, Pearl Pangan is a superhero with hydrokinesis powers, going by the codename Wave. Here, she's Peter's school crush, which creates a problem since she dates the far more dashing Lonnie Lincoln — especially since Lonnie and Peter end up hitting off really well. While it remains to be seen whether Pearl gets a superhero costume of her own on the show, her role as a potentially unattainable childhood crush allows "Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man" to largely avoid the usual trappings of awkward Spider-Man romances.
Voicing Pearl Pangan is Cathy Ang, who broke through in the "Sex and the City" sequel series "And Just Like That ..." where she played Charlotte York (Kristin Davis) and Harry Goldenblatt's (Evan Handler) adopted daughter, Lily, from 2021 to 2025. Before the show, Ang had a few other live-action roles under her belt.
However, she's an experienced voice actor, who has experience from shows like "Harley Quinn," "Star Wars: Tales of the Empire," and "The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib." She's also voiced major character Fei Fei in the Academy Award-nominated Netflix animated fantasy "Over the Moon."
Bentley Wittman, voiced by Paul F. Tompkins
Peter Parker, in his civilian identity, is a bit of a science geek. As such, his Oscorp internship soon turns him into a chew toy. It also puts him squarely in the crosshairs of Bentley Wittman, a cranky and outright hostile scientist whose lack of pedagogical and social skills doesn't stop him from being one of the people in charge of the intern program. Like many characters here, Bentley is a superhero — or rather, villain in his case — in the source material. His costumed alter ego is the Wizard, a tech-powered rogue with magic-like powers.
The "Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man" version of Whittman hasn't shown such powers just yet, but if he ever does, he already has a voice actor who's more than capable of delivering. Actor and comedian Paul F. Tompkins is well-known for his voice work, and has played great roles in many animated series. Fans of quality animation are most likely to know Tompkins from his role as the overly positive Mr. Peanutbutter on "BoJack Horseman," or the wildly unqualified alien counselor Dr. Migleemo on "Star Trek: Lower Decks."
That's just scratching the surface of his voice acting career: From voicing Gladstone Gander on "DuckTales" to guest turns in just about every cool animated series made in the last 15 years or so, there's no telling where Tompkins could turn up. This even applies to live action. Watch closely, and fans can see him drop by in Paul Thomas Anderson's acclaimed 2007 period drama "There Will Be Blood."
Amadeus Cho, voiced by Aleks Le
Amadeus Cho is a character with plenty of Marvel history. A child genius who's borderline insufferable during his teenage years, he's one of the most brilliant minds on planet Earth ... and the problem is that he knows it. Amadeus is also notable for eventually attaining Hulk powers and proving that names aren't a part of his field of genius expertise by assuming the superhero identity Totally Awesome Hulk. In "Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man," Amadeus is one of the interns in Peter's Oscorp group, and just as talented and obnoxious as the character tends to be on his worst day.
Amadeus is voiced by Aleks Le, who's another voice acting expert with tons of credits in his résumé. A common voice to hear in the English dubs of anime, he's known for voicing Zenitsu Agatsuma in various "Demon Slayer" projects — along with dozens and dozens of other voice roles in animation and video games. From "Dandadan" to "Solo Leveling," you've heard Le at work.
Coach Grayfield, voiced by Roger Craig Smith
The show's spin on the football-themed Marvel hero NFL Superpro, Coach Phil Grayfield is a tough but caring man who grows concerned over Lonnie Lincoln's increased physical and mental absence, and his role on the show is to act as the school's representative in Lonnie's arc of letting go of academia and slipping deeper into the world of crime.
The erstwhile coach is brought to life by Roger Craig Smith, a seasoned voice actor whose CV is as long as your arm and features work in several prominent franchises, including as the "real" voice of Sonic the Hedgehog, if you ask a gamer.
On the superhero front, Smith has loaned his authoritative voice to superheroes Captain America and Batman in numerous video games and shows — notably voicing the former in the long-running cartoon "Avengers Assemble" and the "Batman: Arkham" video game series. Outside Coach Grayfield, Smith also voices smaller "Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man" characters James "Speed Demon" Sanders, Dmitri "Chameleon" Smerdyakov, and an Oscorp guard.