What The Cast Of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Looks Like In Real Life

The titular character in "Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man" is a different arachnid from the versions we're used to seeing on the big screen. Just 15 years old and very much starting out, he's even younger and more inexperienced than Tom Holland was when being transformed into a superhero — and quite obviously a different character, despite the many connections the show has to the events of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Much like Holland before he landed his version of the role, the man behind the main character of "Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man" is a comparative unknown. Hudson Thames has plenty of experience, though. He made his screen debut in 2006 and his voice acting debut in 2009. He's worked steadily over the years, moving smoothly from one role to another. His biggest live action streak to date came in the early 2010s, when he played major roles in the comedy shows "Rule in the Mix," "Greetings from Home," "Malibu County," and "The Secret Life of the American Teenager." He's also turned up in guest star roles on popular TV shows like "Criminal Minds," "Mad Men," and "I Think You Should Leave," with Tim Robinson.

Thames is on his way to become something of a go-to Spidey voice for Marvel animation. Before "Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man," he first voiced the character in the 2021 "What If ... ?" Season 1 episode "What If ... Zombies?!" He also reprised that version of the role on the 2025 "What If ... ?" spin-off "Marvel Zombies".