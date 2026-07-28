5 Best Movie Trailers From SDCC 2026, Ranked

In the aftermath of the overwhelming success of "Barbie," a ton of other movies were announced based on popular toys. But while we wait for the gritty Hot Wheels film to be helmed by J.J. Abrams (if it ever releases), at least we have "Matchbox: The Movie" to hold us over.

This might just be the most 2011 film to come out in 2026. It stars John Cena as a former soldier who gets framed with stealing a nuclear weapon. He'll reunite with his childhood friends, who don't seem like they have any military training of their own whatsoever, to clear his name and save the day. At this point, you might be asking, "What does any of this have to do with Matchbox cars?" Well, they all used to play with Matchbox cars as kids, so ... yeah, that's about it.

It seems like decent enough fun if all you want is a "Fast & Furious" ripoff. But the trailer doesn't explain how Cena's friends are also skilled at operating vehicles outside of children's toys. We will say, seeing the answer to that makes us intrigued enough to check out the final product. The trailer makes it clear that "Matchbox: The Movie" exists as dumb, fun entertainment. Hopefully, it sticks the landing.