5 Best Movie Trailers From SDCC 2026, Ranked
Another year, another San Diego Comic-Con in the books. As expected, there were plenty of major announcements that got social media buzzing. Marvel Studios returned to Hall H to unveil some major post "Avengers: Doomsday" announcements, namely the Ghost Rider movie starring Ryan Gosling and that David Jonsson will be playing T'Challa Jr. in "Black Panther 3." But it wasn't all just celebrities walking onstage to thunderous applause. We also got a great mix of new trailers giving us a glimpse of what to expect in cinemas for the rest of the year.
To be honest, it was a bit of slim pickings this year as far as film trailers. We got a lot more on the TV side of things with sneak peeks of everything from "Blade Runner 2099" to "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" Season 3. Fortunately, we did get a few movie previews to tide us over, so let's gloss over the abomination that's sure to be "Ebenezer" and look at the top five movie trailers coming out of Comic-Con 2026.
5. Matchbox: The Movie
In the aftermath of the overwhelming success of "Barbie," a ton of other movies were announced based on popular toys. But while we wait for the gritty Hot Wheels film to be helmed by J.J. Abrams (if it ever releases), at least we have "Matchbox: The Movie" to hold us over.
This might just be the most 2011 film to come out in 2026. It stars John Cena as a former soldier who gets framed with stealing a nuclear weapon. He'll reunite with his childhood friends, who don't seem like they have any military training of their own whatsoever, to clear his name and save the day. At this point, you might be asking, "What does any of this have to do with Matchbox cars?" Well, they all used to play with Matchbox cars as kids, so ... yeah, that's about it.
It seems like decent enough fun if all you want is a "Fast & Furious" ripoff. But the trailer doesn't explain how Cena's friends are also skilled at operating vehicles outside of children's toys. We will say, seeing the answer to that makes us intrigued enough to check out the final product. The trailer makes it clear that "Matchbox: The Movie" exists as dumb, fun entertainment. Hopefully, it sticks the landing.
4. Batman: Knightfall Part 1
Live-action DC movies are in a precarious position. "Supergirl" bombed at the box office, and while "Clayface" appears promising, it's a drastic departure from both "Superman" and "Supergirl." But if there's one thing hardcore DC fans know it's that the animated side of DC rarely falters, and it looks like Warner Bros. Animation has another hit on its hands with "Batman: Knightfall."
The film is based on the iconic Batman comic where the Caped Crusader (voiced by Anson Mount) experiences burnout while tracking down all of his villains who have escaped from Arkham, just as a new threat emerges — Bane (Michael Mando). "Knightfall" will be split into three separate films, and the first installment comes out on September 8.
Previous DC animated films have deviated from the source material, like "Batman: Hush" completely changing the big Hush reveal. However, based on the trailer, "Knightfall" looks to be a faithful adaptation. The trailer even lays the groundwork for future storyline events, like Jean-Paul Valley (Pablo Schreiber) assuming the mantle of Azrael. Fans of the "Knightfall" arc should be happy with how the film turns out, and that's really all you can ask.
3. Avengers: Doomsday
Marvel didn't waste anytime getting the hype train rolling for "Avengers: Doomsday." The studio released the first proper trailer for "Doomsday" last Monday before the convention even took place, meaning fans could flesh out their theories and hot takes before hitting up Hall H. As far as we're concerned, that still makes it a Comic-Con trailer, and while we still have a lot of questions of what "Doomsday" is even about, it's hard not to get excited to see the Multiverse Saga approach its grand finale.
After a bunch of disparate solo projects and new characters, everyone's meeting up for the first time. Thor (Chris Hemsworth) rallies all the teams together, including the Fantastic Four, who have now entered Earth-616. Another fun reveal involves a bunch of old X-Men actors returning to their classic roles. Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) will fight Gambit (Channing Tatum), but we're more curious about what Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart) and Magneto (Ian McKellen) are up to as something big happens right outside the X-Mansion.
Marvel is clearly being very careful about how much they reveal in the "Doomsday" promotional materials. This will undoubtedly lead to many more "Doomsday" fan theories that could actually hold some water. But if you've been following Marvel for the past 20 years, it's hard not to get excited about another Avengers movie.
2. Coyote vs. Acme
"Coyote vs. Acme" has had a long, arduous journey to the big screen. Warner Bros. famously deleted "Coyote vs. Acme" for tax purposes until it was rescued by Ketchup Entertainment for a proper theatrical release. As such, getting another preview before its impending release on August 28 made this one of the most exciting trailers out of Comic-Con by sheer virtue of its existence.
And honestly, it's not hard to see why Warner Bros. would have deleted this particular movie despite the trailer making it look like a laugh fest. After all, the plot follows Wile E. Coyote finally holding Acme accountable for all of its defective products. It's the story of the little guy going up against a massive corporation that wants to shut him up, just like how Warner Bros. wanted to halt this delightful adventure from ever seeing the light of day.
The trailer puts everything on the table. There are some great gags, like Acme's lawyer, played by John Cena, interrogating Tweety Bird (Eric Bauza) and copying his speech patterns, resulting in this great closing line, "I don't pay you to tink you taw, I pay you to taw." Plus, there's a cavalcade of classic Looney Tunes characters like Porky Pig and Bugs Bunny to sweeten the deal for any viewers on the fence about seeing this movie.
1. Resident Evil
Between "Barbarian" and "Weapons," Zach Cregger has more than earned the benefit of the doubt with whatever he did next. But plenty were skeptical when it was announced he was pushing forward with a "Resident Evil" adaptation that would be separate from the games without any iconic characters, like Jill Valentine or Leon S. Kennedy. But between the first "Resident Evil" trailer and this extended look at 2026 Comic-Con, we're completely sold.
The trailer offers more details about our new protagonist, a medical courier named Bryan (Austin Abrams). He's out to deliver an organ to Raccoon City General only to get wrapped up in what appears to be all sorts of mutated creatures and revived corpses. The trailer is exceptional both in showcasing some of the signature humor that permeates Cregger's horror films while still being genuinely unsettling.
There's also the brilliant way in which Bryan's percussive knocking on the door blends in with the non-diegetic score hauntingly well. Even if it doesn't have the same characters and tells a new story, Cregger clearly understands the tone that made the "Resident Evil" games so popular to begin with. It's easily the best movie trailer to come out of Comic-Con this year since it got us the most excited for a project that had a big question mark looming over it.