Black Panther 3: David Jonsson To Play T'Challa, 2028 Release Date Confirmed [SDCC 2066]

Huge news just broke out about the long-awaited Marvel Cinematic Universe "Black Panther 3" — including news that David Jonsson will play the hero T'Challa.

After Chadwick Boseman originated the role in "Black Panther" and was mourned in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" when he died in 2020, Jonsson, who has appeared on shows like "Industry" and films like "The Long Walk," will take over the role. It looks like Jonsson will play T'Challa II, the son secretly fathered by T'Challa and his lover and fellow fighter Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o), who we meet as a child at the very end of "Wakanda Forever."

Not only that, but thanks to this announcement — which came courtesy of "Sinners" director Ryan Coogler, who's returning to direct his third "Black Panther" movie just months after winning an Academy Award for best original screenplay — we also have a release date. "Black Panther 3" releases on December 15, 2028.