Ryan Gosling To Star In Marvel's Ghost Rider Movie, Shawn Levy Directing [SDCC 2026]

Ryan Gosling is set to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Ghost Rider in an upcoming film, marking a surprise announcement from the Marvel panel at San Diego Comic Con.

Aside from the Nicolas Cage "Ghost Rider" adaptations (back when the character was still under the Sony umbrella) and "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.," the Marvel and ABC series that cast Gabriel Luna as both iterations of the character: Robbie Reyes and Johnny Blaze. Now, the role will become a big part of the MCU's apparent reinvention as it brings more and more Sony characters into the fold.

Casting Gosling is an enormous deal. Though the Canadian-born Oscar nominee has sort of commented on swirling rumors that he might play Ghost Rider, this is still a massive surprise; in March of 2026, Gosling appeared on Josh Horowitz's "Happy Sad Confused" podcast and spoke out about said rumors. "Some discussions have been had. It's a complicated situation," he said then. Now, it seems like any and all complications have been cleared up.