J.J. Abrams Fires Up The Engine On A 'Gritty' Hot Wheels Movie
We currently live in the golden age of cinematic universes, franchise filmmaking, and milking properties for all they're worth. So, in a way, the present is the perfect time to start envisioning a future where Mattel's iconic creations can reign supreme on the big screen. J.J. Abrams could be part of the toy company's grand cinematic plans too, as he's currently developing a "Hot Wheels" film that will bring some realism back to car movies.
As documented by The New Yorker, the "Cloverfield" director has even pitched a concept for the planned "Hot Wheels" film. "For a long time, we were talking to Mattel about Hot Wheels, and we couldn't quite find the thing that clicked, that made it worthy of what Hot Wheels — that title — deserved," he said. "Then we came up with something . . . emotional and grounded and gritty."
The project is still in the early development stages, but Abrams' words suggest that "Hot Wheels" won't be anything like the gravity-defying "Fast & Furious" franchise. Furthermore, the film will be part of Mattel's efforts to create boundary-pushing movies around its iconic properties.
Hot Wheels isn't the only Mattel project that's currently in development
Mattel has some interesting plans in mind for future movies. While speaking to The New Yorker, Mattel executive Kevin McKeon detailed plans for a Daniel Kaluuya "Barney" film about disenchanted millennials, which promises to be surreal and inspired by A24's output.
However, "Hot Wheels" and "Barney" aren't the only Mattel movies in the works. As the aforementioned New Yorker article notes, the company is also looking into producing a "Boglins" movie, based on the creepy toy puppets from the 1980s. Additionally, the project is inspired by a classic that tells the story of pint-sized creatures causing havoc. "We're thinking 'Gremlins'-ish, but with a twist," McKeon said while noting that the film could be the company's Halloween release.
It remains to be seen if these projects will come to fruition, but the new dawn of Mattel on the screen begins later this month. The Margot Robbie-starring "Barbie" movie arrives on July 21, and the film promises to redefine the legendary character.