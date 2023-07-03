J.J. Abrams Fires Up The Engine On A 'Gritty' Hot Wheels Movie

We currently live in the golden age of cinematic universes, franchise filmmaking, and milking properties for all they're worth. So, in a way, the present is the perfect time to start envisioning a future where Mattel's iconic creations can reign supreme on the big screen. J.J. Abrams could be part of the toy company's grand cinematic plans too, as he's currently developing a "Hot Wheels" film that will bring some realism back to car movies.

As documented by The New Yorker, the "Cloverfield" director has even pitched a concept for the planned "Hot Wheels" film. "For a long time, we were talking to Mattel about Hot Wheels, and we couldn't quite find the thing that clicked, that made it worthy of what Hot Wheels — that title — deserved," he said. "Then we came up with something . . . emotional and grounded and gritty."

The project is still in the early development stages, but Abrams' words suggest that "Hot Wheels" won't be anything like the gravity-defying "Fast & Furious" franchise. Furthermore, the film will be part of Mattel's efforts to create boundary-pushing movies around its iconic properties.