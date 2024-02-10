Coyote Vs. Acme - How Can A Studio Delete A Movie? What We Know So Far

Following films like "Space Jam" and "Looney Tunes: Back in Action," Warner Bros. Discovery appeared poised to once again deliver a mix of animated and live-action antics with "Coyote vs. Acme." The Will Forte and John Cena starring film would have put the spotlight on Wile E. Coyote as he pursued legal action against the Acme Corporation after being harmed by their faulty products for years. However, despite the fact that the movie is complete, the studio has reportedly elected to delete it altogether.

A recent report by TheWrap details the months-long drama over the impending scrapping of "Coyote vs. Acme." Rumblings surfaced in November 2023 that the film was on the chopping block, allegedly because WBD didn't see the movie fitting in with its push to prioritize theatrical efforts over streaming. But after backlash, it was reported that WBD was considering selling the film to another distributor. Netflix, Amazon, and Paramount quite liked the finished product and promptly made offers for the film. Unfortunately, with WBD adamant about making at least between $75 and $80 million on the project, their offers were rejected and negotiations fell through.

Thus, "Coyote vs. Acme" — a finished movie that's entirely screenable, impressed numerous industry heads, and has had fans passionately campaigning online for its release – will apparently be deleted in favor of a $35 to $40 million tax write-down for WBD. Sadly, this isn't the first time the studio has treated a completed production this way.