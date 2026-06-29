Why Supergirl Bombed At The Box Office

"Supergirl" didn't have a super opening at the box office. The subsequent fallout already has the usual suspects predicting the death of comic book movies for the umpteenth time in years. Watch the video above to find out more.

It hasn't been smooth sailing for the latest entry in James Gunn's DC Universe. Critics didn't hold back in their "Supergirl" reviews, and there's certainly a conversation to be had about what the film did right and wrong. Truth be told, if the reviews had been middling but the film slayed at the box office, it's likely that DC Studios and Warner Bros. would have shrugged off the critical reception and made snow angels in the piles of money. Unfortunately, there are no victory laps being taken this time around, because the numbers don't look good for this big-budget superhero flick.

What is likely to happen is that studio executives will scrutinize their slate of upcoming comic book movies — and blockbusters in general. With how "Obsession" and "Backrooms" blew everyone away at the box office on such low budgets, studios will want to replicate that formula rather than gamble on projects like "Supergirl," which could result in a much different landscape for the DCU than Gunn anticipated.