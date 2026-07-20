Marvel Drops First Avengers: Doomsday Trailer, Reveals Robert Downey Jr. As Doctor Doom

"Avengers: Doomsday" brings together Earth's mightiest heroes to do battle against a truly overpowering threat. This time, the threat in question appears to be Doctor Doom, played by Marvel Cinematic Universe veteran Robert Downey Jr., most prominently seen in the MCU as Tony "Iron Man" Stark.

Apart from the wild amount of actors confirmed and rumored for "Avengers: Doomsday," the information we have about the more detailed aspects of the film's plot is surprisingly scarce — at least, unless you count all the "Doomsday" fan theories that actually make a surprising amount of sense.

While we still likely won't know everything there is to know about "Avengers: Doomsday" before the movie actually premieres, Marvel has now lifted the veil of secrecy a little bit more with a brand new trailer for the movie that gives fans a close look at Downey Jr. as the masked villain.