Marvel Drops First Avengers: Doomsday Trailer, Reveals Robert Downey Jr. As Doctor Doom
"Avengers: Doomsday" brings together Earth's mightiest heroes to do battle against a truly overpowering threat. This time, the threat in question appears to be Doctor Doom, played by Marvel Cinematic Universe veteran Robert Downey Jr., most prominently seen in the MCU as Tony "Iron Man" Stark.
Apart from the wild amount of actors confirmed and rumored for "Avengers: Doomsday," the information we have about the more detailed aspects of the film's plot is surprisingly scarce — at least, unless you count all the "Doomsday" fan theories that actually make a surprising amount of sense.
While we still likely won't know everything there is to know about "Avengers: Doomsday" before the movie actually premieres, Marvel has now lifted the veil of secrecy a little bit more with a brand new trailer for the movie that gives fans a close look at Downey Jr. as the masked villain.
In Avengers: Doomsday, the MCU is bigger than ever
Disney's original "Avengers: Doomsday" trailer rollout was a bit of a failure — it seemed designed to raise eyebrows rather than create genuine excitement. However, the closer we get to the film's December 18, 2026 premiere, the more speed the hype train builds up. The new trailer teases what MCU fans have been hoping for all along: A legitimately exciting and visually stunning Avengers movie that's worthy of bearing the team's name.
Per the movie's official synopsis, "Avengers: Doomsday" will pit heroes from three different universes against each other, with a far larger threat looming on the horizon. Based on the new trailer, the movie intends to deliver all this and even more as the Multiverse Saga enters its final stretch. With members of the Avengers, the X-Men, and the Fantastic Four all in the mix, "Doomsday" is shaping up to be bigger and bolder than anything we've seen in the MCU before.