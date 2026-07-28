5 Police Procedural TV Shows Way Better Than NCIS

With 23 seasons and counting, "NCIS" is one of the longest-running police procedurals on television, and one of the most popular. Centered on a team of special agents working for the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, the show is a classic network TV drama, remaining defiantly old-fashioned at a time when cable and streamers are pushing television to greater artistic and thematic heights. Even with the departure of star Mark Harmon during Season 19, the show and its many spinoffs continue to be watched by a loyal fanbase.

What makes "NCIS" so popular is perhaps how easy it is to put on in the background. In a way, if you've seen one episode of "NCIS," you've seen them all, because it essentially follows the same formula week after week: a crime happens, the team solves it, and the credits roll. You pretty much know exactly what you're going to get with "NCIS," which is what makes it perfect comfort viewing. But what if you want something heartier than just comfort food?

Here are five police procedural TV shows that are way better than "NCIS." Like that program, these shows focus on the lives of detectives investigating crimes and dealing with issues at home. However, these options also feature a higher level of craft and storytelling, and some are considered among the best TV shows of all time. You won't want to just have these on the background.