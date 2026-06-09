5 Addictive '80s Crime Shows You Won't Be Able To Stop Watching

There are few TV genres as addictive as crime shows. Whether they're true crime or dramatizations, the best are endlessly watchable because they allow us to live vicariously through their characters, experiencing thrills and excitement we could never imagine in our daily routines. Who among us wouldn't like to be heroes, even if just for one day? Much as we'd hate to admit it, just as many of us would like to get away with being criminals, if only for small stuff like shoplifting. Rather than act as a petty thief in real life, we can get our kicks watching actors do that (and sometimes worse) on primetime TV. There's something equally satisfying about knowing that no matter how difficult the crime is to solve, the cops and detectives will figure it out by the end of the hour. It's for this reason — and many others — that we tune in night after night to whatever the latest crime TV show is.

Crime TV hit a creative apex in the 1980s, as the greed and excess of the Reagan era found its way onto primetime. Yet that seediness was matched by a sense of nostalgia and optimism, a feeling that no matter how bad things got, they'd somehow get better. These two warring factions led to some of the greatest crime shows of all time, many of which are enjoyed on streaming and reruns to this day. Here are five addictive '80s crime shows you won't be able to stop watching.