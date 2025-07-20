Why David Caruso Left NYPD Blue

ABC's "NYPD Blue" was a game-changer for cop shows, but its meteoric rise was briefly threatened by the exit of its leading man, David Caruso, who played Detective John Kelly. Caruso, who won a Golden Globe for the show's first season, left four episodes into Season 2 and was later replaced by Jimmy Smits as Detective Bobby Simone. Rumors flew about Caruso's abrupt exit, but it wasn't until years later that details emerged. In his 2016 memoir "Truth is a Total Defense" (via The Hollywood Reporter), "NYPD Blue" co-creator Steven Bochco called Caruso's on-set behavior "cancerous." The TV mega-producer also wrote that his leading man was "emotionally unavailable to everyone, and he was volatile, moody or sullen, depending on the day." Bochco theorized that Caruso "felt he was too good for television," and so "his plan was to alienate the writers, producers and his fellow castmates in hopes that we would dump him from the show."

Caruso reportedly wanted his salary bumped from $40,000 to $100,000 per episode, and that was just the first of many demands his lawyer made during a heated meeting. According to Bochco's book, after pushing for $100,000 an episode for his client, the lawyer rattled off a list of further demands: "Two, Fridays off. Three, a 38-foot trailer. Four, an office suite on the lot, replete with his own development executive, for whom we had to foot the bill to the tune of $1,000 a week. Five, two hotel suites in New York when the company went there on location, plus a dozen first-class plane tickets. And lastly, Caruso had to have additional security to shield him from his adoring public." Needless to say, these demands were not met.