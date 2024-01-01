The Real Reason Jimmy Smits Left NYPD Blue

Today's prestige TV has "NYPD Blue" to thank for pushing the boundaries of what content was fit for broadcast and popularizing the notion that great TV could revolve around bad people. In Season 2, Jimmy Smits debuted as Detective Bobby Simone, one of the most iconic police partners in TV history. He became a mainstay of the cast moving forward and maintained this role for 89 episodes before Simone dies in Season 6, Episode 5. Smits reprised the part once more, manifesting as a spirit in a Season 12 episode.

Around the 15th anniversary of Simone's death in "NYPD Blue" Season 6, Smits and that episode's director, Paris Barclay, discussed why the detective was written off in an interview with Yahoo. The reasoning behind Smits' departure was simply a desire to move on to other work.

Fans, it turns out, knew Simone's death was coming. The character's development of a bacterial infection earlier in the season and an announcement ahead of time that Smits was leaving the show's cast clued viewers into this major plot development. While Smits was ready to move on, the actor was still proud of his time on "NYPD Blue" and felt like it meant something. "I always grapple with myself, from job to job, 'Is this going to make an impact in some way?'" he said. "And at least I know, looking at an episode like that, that I was involved with something I can really be proud of."