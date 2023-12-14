Andre Braugher's 5 Best Movies And TV Shows

The sudden death of "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" star Andre Braugher on December 12, 2023, following a brief illness shocked the world. Though he was only 61 years old, he had managed to accrue an impressive resume during his career, which culminated in 11 Emmy nominations and two wins, one for "Homicide: Life on the Street," the other for "Thief," a 2006 FX miniseries. He gained fame on stage and screens, both small and large, between accolades for his dignified, artfully acted roles. Braugher was trained for Shakespearean work, and that came through in every onscreen acting choice he made.

Braugher's resume spanned decades, allowing him to do everything from play an angel stuck between worlds to a harried, middle-aged dad looking for love. Among his best performances are that of a young soldier, a seasoned detective, and an officious police officer. These are the roles for which he'll be remembered decades from now.