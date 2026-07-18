5 Ways Disney Can Fix Its Live-Action Movie Problems

The 2020s have been the best of times and worst of times for Disney in the theatrical movie space. Multiple animated Disney titles (like "Inside Out 2," "Toy Story 5," and "Zootopia 2") have become some of the biggest motion pictures of all time. Certain Marvel Studios titles (like "Deadpool and Wolverine" and "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness") have also been profitable. However, the studios also experienced major misfires, as evidenced by Disney having such a rough time at the 2025 box office. Live-action movies from Walt Disney Pictures (which doesn't include Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm, or 20th Century Studios titles) have been stuck in a box office rut.

This side of the Disney empire has been responsible for massive 2020s box office boondoggles, like "Tron: Ares," "Snow White," "Jungle Cruise," and now the live-action "Moana" remake. It's been ages since Walt Disney Pictures launched a live-action hit that wasn't riding the coattails of pre-2010 Walt Disney Animation Studios victories. The days of this label housing successes like "Remember the Titans," "Enchanted," and "Holes" are a distant memory. Walt Disney Pictures clearly has a live-action movie problem. How can this studio fix this issue?

There are five key solutions Walt Disney Pictures can implement to secure a brighter and more lucrative future. Many of those solutions intersect with confronting recurring problems plaguing those cursed live-action remakes of Disney cartoons. Only through embracing these cures can live-action Walt Disney Pictures movies once again have a prayer at the box office.