5 Most Disappointing Movies Of 2026 (So Far)

As the 10 best movies of 2026 (so far) can attest, 2026 has been a sublime year for cinema. Best of all, that quality has come from superb non-sequel storytelling told on varying levels of scale. The gargantuan "Project Hail Mary," for instance, blew everyone away at the box office after generating tremendous word-of-mouth. "Obsession," "Is God Is," and "The Sheep Detectives" were mainstream wide releases imbued with both remarkable artistry and fascinatingly intricate tones. On the indie side of things, "Blue Heron," "All That's Left of You," "Forbidden Fruits," and "Nirvana The Band The Show The Movie" were just some of the instant classics littering 2026's first six months.

This doesn't even consider titles that haven't debuted in general theatrical release yet but did debut at Sundance or Cannes (among other film festivals) during the first half of 2026, such as the outstanding "If I Go, Will They Miss Me." Even with these unforgettable achievements, though, 2026 couldn't solely deliver cinematic bangers. There were inevitably going to be misfires as well as crushing disappointments. The five most disappointing movies of 2026 (so far) aren't necessarily the five worst films from the year's first six months.

However, all five of these big-screen releases left staggering potential on the table. They could've and should've been so much more, albeit for wildly different reasons that vary based on the films in question. Even while savoring 2026's exceptional cinematic track record so far, let's not forget these five massive artistic disappointments.